Werewolves 199: Death on the Ice Block! Day Six

Sunday Afternoon. Issolboch, South Dakota

It was a very chilly afternoon.

“Ice ice, baby.”

Folks were out and about doing Sunday stuff.

“Ice ice, baby.”

Van Winker was doing what they always do.

“Ice ice, baby.”

Vibin’.

“Ice ice, baby.”

Vibin’ on the street corner.

“Ice ice, baby.”

Vibin’ by the frozen pond.

“Ice ice, baby.”

Vibin’ by the cornhole boards.

“Ice ice, baby.”

Vibin’ by a couple of weird trees that looked like giant chicken legs.

“Ice-“

WOOOOSH!

Slammed through the front door of the bizarre cabin; spat out the back door and into a snowbank.

“Nice ice, ba-“

THWACK!

An oversized icicle pierced them right between the eyes.

“BLECH! THAT IS NOT THE ONE I’M LOOKING FOR!”

Vanilla Ice Van Winker/ Nate has died. They were Folk of the Land.

In a far flung field The Pheasant waits.

Players:

1) sic- J Dawg VT

2) Lindsay- Ravioli Ambrose Custard

3 spooky- Robin Du’Strata VT

4) Josephus- Weiner Herzog VT

5) Nate- Icee Van Winker VT

6) Indy- The Fall Guy? Crash Davis VW

7) Wasp- Icy Winner

8) MSD- Water Tribe LT. DUNBAR, HEAD WOLF

9) Goat- Too Many Goats?- discarded Primus song

10) Moolissa- Chaos Agent in Disguise

11) Eleanor- Frostyfur Sheriff Kaho/ Town Cop

12) Cop- ChatGPT

13) Quee- Melvin and Bobbes

14) jake- The Grim Reaper VT

15) Malt- Hellboy

16) Kim- James Pattycake VT

17) Cork- Baba Yaga 😹 Ray Kinsella VW

18) Marlowe- Chance Boudoir VT

Roles

Town:

Sheriff Kaho: Town Investigator. Each night will be told if selected player is Scum/Not Scum. The Pheasant will read as Not Scum unless successfully targeted by Baba Yaga.

Mrs. Huntsmanspider: Town Jailer. Cannot jail the same player on consecutive nights. Can jail themselves but their vote won’t count towards the final tally.

The Pheasant: If successfully targeted by the Wolves the Wolf carrying out the kill will die. This is a one time deal and if successfully targeted again they will die like normal. If successfully targeted by Baba Yaga they will join them and carry out the Night Kills. If this happens they will lose their Wolf kill immunity.

Folk of the Land: VT (4)

Scum

Clan of Costner: Wolves (0)

Lt. Dunbar: Lead Wolf. Calls the Wolf kills.

Crash Davis/Ray Kinsella: VW

Baba Yaga: SK. Picks off as many Folks as they can before y’all kill them too early. See The Pheasant Description for more info

Rules

Order of Actions: Jailing->Investigating->SK targeting->Wolf targeting->Pheasanting

No direct quoting from DMs

Minimum 3 comments a Day

Be nice to each other

Attack arguments not people

Have fun

❤️

TWILIGHT WILL BE ON MONDAY, JANUARY 16th, AT 3pm PST

