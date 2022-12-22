Werewolves 198 — The Muppet Christmas Carol — Day Two

The townsfolk were now all too aware of the danger these humbugs presented. Christmas was meant to be a time of joy and peace among men, but Scrooge’s nature had begun to ruin the season.

What a schmuck. Why don’t those townsfolk do something about that Scrooge fella?

Just you wait and see, Rizzo: The will of the people could not be overcome. In just one night’s time, the proletariat organized themselves and rose up to overthrow Scrooge’s oppressive bourgeoisie. Their collective power could completely overmatch Scrooge’s stinginess if they just worked together.

Yeah, but what are the odds of that happening? I can’t even get three friends to agree on where to get dinner!

Have more faith! Watch, and see how the townsfolk can really band together when they must…

[Gonzo continues to look directly at camera; Rizzo turns away to watch the fracas of town advancing on Scrooge. Eventually, one dead body is left on the ground, but not who they expect…]

FOREVER // A FINE LONDON GENTLEMAN has died. He was TOWNSFOLK (VT).

A victory for the working classes. At Christmas, a time of comradery and togetherness, the people most victimized by Scrooge’s miserly nature defeated the odious, stingy, unfeeling kleptocrat.

Uh, Charles…

Power to the people!

Hey, Mr. Dickens…

Rise! and take what is rightfully–

GONZO!!

Rizzo, what?! You interrupted my favorite part!

[Gonzo finally turns around, Rizzo awkwardly points at a body that is very much not Scrooge’s]

Wait, that’s not right. [Opens the novel and begins to rapidly flip through pages] No, no, that’s not right at all. [Drops book in horror; looks back at camera] Do they even realize what they’ve done?

ROLES TOWNSFOLK (8 VT) — You are excited that there is only one more sleep til Christmas — hopefully no one comes and takes away your Christmas spirit first! MARLEY and MARLEY (2 town lovers) — Doomed, doomed for all time! You are chained together in the afterlife, and any actions that target one of you target both of you. THE GHOST OF CHRISTMAS PAST (town jailer) — These are the shadows of the things that have been. Each night you will target another player and bring them into a vision of their past. This makes them impossible to be targeted by any other night actions. THE GHOST OF CHRISTMAS PRESENT (town detective) — Come, and know me better man! Each night, you target a player and learn all about them. You are told if the player is TOWN or SCUM. (Scrooge reads as scum.) THE GHOST OF CHRISTMAS YET TO COME (town vig) — Spirit, I fear you more than any specter I have yet met. On even numbered nights (so the night after day two, after day four, etc) you will show someone their grave. By killing them. HUMBUGS (5 wolves) — You want to ruin Christmas for individuals. Each night you pick a new town target to make into misers. You must pick a single humbug to carry out the night kill. SCROOGE (SK**) — What right have you to be merry? Each night you target a player and ruin their Christmas spirit, removing them from the game . On night one, Scrooge was been corrupted by the Humbugs. Scrooge will have one more night kill to be used at any time during the course of the game in addition to the standard wolf kill. ** — Scrooge’s soul is at stake! The first night action during the course of the game to successfully target Scrooge will recruit Scrooge to the faction that targeted him (town for Ghosts, wolves for Humbugs). The night action has no other effect. Future night actions targeting Scrooge have their normal effect (even on the same night). Night action order: JAIL > HUMBUG KILL > VIG KILL > INVESTIGATION PLAYERS beinggreen Cop copywight TOWN VIG forever VT hoho Indy Jake Joe Lindsay Louie Mac mal Marlowe Miss Rim Moolissa moonster MSD Narrow QQ RULES — At twilight, the player with the most votes will be day killed. In the event of a tie, the player Scrooge is voting for will be day killed. If Scrooge’s vote is not involved in the tie, it will be determine by RNG. — Players with night actions cannot target the same player twice in a row, and cannot target themselves. The wolf kill is assigned, and the same wolf cannot make the kill two nights in a row until one wolf remains. — Questions can be asked in Discord or via the open thread. — No editing posts. No quoting DMs unless otherwise instructed. No game talk after twilight. Respect your fellow players and be accommodating and understanding of other play styles. Failure to abide by any of these rules could result in a modkilling.

TWILIGHT IS FRIDAY, DECEMBER 23rd, AT 9 PM CENTRAL.

