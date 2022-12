Way, way back in 2018 I created the posting walkthrough to publishing posts on The Avocado (which can still be found here) and made this very page from which to take screenshots. So of course I chose my birthday for the far-flung future date to publish. I never thought I make it this far into the future, but here we are, and here this is. So here’s how to eat an avocado.

Have a great day everyone and take care of yourselves!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...