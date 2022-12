This is the space to talk about your cleaning projects, ask for advice, brag about your successes, commiserate about all the work there is to do.

Let’s talk about the holidays. Christmas is a couple of days away, New Year’s is coming, Hanukkah is in full swing. Do you have people coming to visit? Or maybe you have a few days off and you’re going to tackle that one pile of clutter in the corner.

What are your cleaning plans?

(Or feel free to write about anything cleaning related!)

