A Weekly Music Thread for the Holidays

Low – Christmas EP (1999) (full album playlist)

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

ANNOUNCEMENT: The thread for The Pits: Best in Music 2022 (hosted this year by The Avocado’s very own apples) is still active! The deadline for nominations in the three designated categories (for Best Song, Best Album, and Best Live Show) is December 27 (at noon Eastern Time). For anyone still interested in participating (or making last-minute changes to your lists) the thread can be found HERE!

In addition, there is a new music-related awards thread this year! The Avocado’s very own Ornery Ballsack has brought us Favorite Music Video, Cover, Lyrics, &c. of 2022. Best of Auxiliary to discuss our favorite (and most disappointing) music-related things outside of the “big three”. To join in the discussion, that thread can be found HERE!

This week’s discussion prompt: Holiday Tunes. Which albums or songs do you like? Are some very different from your usual listening preferences, and if so what do you like about them? To what extent does nostalgia affect your holiday music choices? Are there any seasonal favorites that you simply can’t stand? Do you have any album recommendations for us? Any titles that you feel ought to best be avoided? Let us know in the comments.

This Weekly Music Thread is dedicated to the late Mimi Parker (September 15, 1967 – November 6, 2022)

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr festive guac out!

