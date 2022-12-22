Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY. DECEMBER 22ND, 2022:

A Christmas Gift (BET+)

Alice In Borderland Season Premiere (Netflix)

I Hate Suzie Season Two Premiere (HBO Max)

Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre (Netflix)

Scare Package II: Rad Chad’s Revenge (Shudder)

Snap Series Premiere (ALLBLK)

The Best Man: The Final Chapters (Peacock)

The Head (HBO Max)

Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount+)

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 23RD, 2022:

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)

Family Dinner Season Premiere (Discovery+/Magnolia)

Pinata Masters! Series Premiere (Netflix)

24th Annual A Home For The Holidays At The Grove (CBS)

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 24TH, 2022:

The Ancient Magus’ Bride OAD (Crunchyroll)

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 25TH, 2022:

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical (Netflix)

Call The Midwife Holiday Special (PBS)

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, And The Horse (Apple TV+)

The Witcher: Blood Origin Series Premiere (Netflix)

MONDAY, DECEMBER 26TH, 2022:

Bake It ‘Til You Make It Series Premiere (Food)

Kids Baking Championship Season Premiere (Food)

Letterkenny Season Premiere (Hulu)

The Kwanzaa Menu Series Premiere (Food)

The Year: 2022 (ABC)

Treason Series Premiere (Netflix)

25th Annual Family Film Awards (The CW)

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27TH, 2022:

Chef Dynasty: House Of Fang Series Premiere (Food)

Chelsea Handler: Revolution (Netflix)

José Andrés And Family In Spain (Discovery+)

Ocean Emergency: Currents Of Hope (The CW)

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 28TH, 2022:

Encanto At The Hollywood Bowl (Disney+)

The Circle Season Five Premiere (Netflix)

The 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors (CBS)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...