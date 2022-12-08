The Thursday Politics Thread Still Has Documents

Mornin’ Politocadoes!

The Trump Organization recently hired an outside group to search four Trump properties for any more potentially classified materials. The search was overseen by the Trump legal team that apparently, also offered the Federal government to search the Bedminster property themselves, an offer that was declined. This makes sense as it is unusual for the Justice department to oversee any search unless it is one conducted by law enforcement. The searches were conducted ostensibly out of concern for any potential lingering material to still be on the premises.

This is not surprising given the lack of care that went into the filing of classified material at Mar-A-Lago and Trump’s own desire to hold onto as much of it as possible. Documents could be hiding anywhere and it’s better to be safe than face another fresh round of litigation. There’s no indication that the legal team has attested to finding any new material yet, we do not know and likely will not. My world-weary cynicism tells me to immediately distrust any seeming compliance or actions in good faith from the Trumps. Therefore, I will operate under the assumption that this was a clean-up crew probably also tasked with shredding any remaining confidential material until I hear otherwise.

https://tinyurl.com/2p8eapdb

Welcome to Thursday! Please be excellent to each other in the comments. The Mayor McSquirrel Rule remains in effect. As the Covid-19 pandemic continues, if you have not been vaccinated please consider finding time to get an appointment. If you have had only one dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, do not forget about the second dose! A NEW BIVALENT COVID VACCINE is now available to fight against the latest variants! You can get any type of shot you like, provided you have already been double vaccinated. Even if you are vaccinated, please continue to maintain social distancing measures, wear masks in public areas in accordance with CDC guidelines in regard to your own vaccination status. EVEN VACCINATED INDIVIDUALS CAN STILL GET AND SPREAD IT.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...