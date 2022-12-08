AVoCADo GamesCast #87: Esther Was Alone

I can think of no better day to post this episode. Today, on the evening of December 8th, is the Game Awards. Yesterday, Sonic creator Yuji Naka was arrested for insider trading again. Why not take a few hours today to listen to me, PT, and Wolfman Jew, and our editor The Kappa preview the Game Awards and live-react to the news of Yuji Naka’s first arrest?

You have several options for accessing the podcast. You can listen to the podcast with the embedded player above. You can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify. You can subscribe directly to our podcast feed. Or, you can also download a copy directly from the Internet Archive. Please check out the linkdump on the podcast’s website, and feel free to leave feedback for the podcast.

Timestamps:

0:15 – Introduction

3:20 – Project Sonic Watch 2022, Part 1

10:10 – Pokémon Leaks

17:10 – Blizzard Pulls Out of China

28:45 – Gearbox Takes Over Volition

35:25 – What’s Going on with Twitter?

51:55 – What We’ve Been Playing, Part 1

1:12:55 – Project Sonic Watch 2022, Part 2

1:15:55 – What We’ve Been Playing, Part 2

1:42:40 – 2022 Game Awards Nominations, Part 1

2:45:35 – MMOs and Their Soundtracks

2:57:20 – 2022 Game Awards Nominations, Part 2

2:59:40 – Conclusion, a.k.a. Project Sonic Watch 2022, Part 3

This episode contains mild spoilers for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

