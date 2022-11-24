The Weekly Music Thread Is Thankful

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt: It’s the fourth Thursday in November, which means that today is American Thanksgiving. So in what has now become an annual tradition, I’ve opted to keep this week’s discussion prompt simple: What, musically, are you thankful for?

Is there an album or band that you discovered at a crucial stage in your life that was exactly what you needed at the time? Did a spur-of-the-moment bargain bin purchase or random Columbia House/BMG selection turn out to be an all-time favorite? Were you lucky enough to have a friend, older sibling or parent turn you onto something you might not have heard otherwise? Let us know down below! And if you feel like interpreting the prompt differently, by all means go for it!

BONUS PROMPT: What is your favorite Sly and the Family Stone song?

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

