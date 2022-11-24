Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 24TH, 2022:

A Christmas Mystery (HBO Max)

Baking All The Way (Lifetime)

Criminal Minds: Evolution Series Premiere (Paramount+)

Disenchanted (Disney+)

First Love (Netflix)

Holiday Harmony (HBO Max)

Holiday Hideaway (BET+)

My Southern Family Christmas (Hallmark)

The Christmas Clapback (BET+)

The Noel Diary (Netflix)

The Sound Of Christmas (BET+)

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 25TH, 2022:

A Royal Corgi Christmas (Hallmark)

Blood & Water Season Three Premiere (Netflix)

Christmas At The Drive-In (Great American Family)

Fantasy Football (Paramount+)

Great Performances:Josh Groban’s Great Big Radio City Show (PBS)

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter (Netflix)

Korea #1 (Netflix)

Steppin’ Into The Holiday (Lifetime)

The Lost Patient (Netflix)

We’re Here (HBO)

#Xmas (Hallmark)

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 26TH, 2022:

A Tale Of Two Christmases (Hallmark)

Faith Heist: A Christmas Caper (Bounce)

Haul Out The Holly (Hallmark)

I’m Glad It’s Christmas (Great American Family)

The 12 Days Of Christmas Eve (Lifetime)

Time For Him To Come Home For Christmas (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 27TH, 2022:

A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe (Hallmark)

A Christmas Spark (Lifetime)

A Holiday Spectacular (Hallmark)

Candace Cameron Bure Presents: A Christmas…Present (Great American Family)

Dognapped: Hound For The Holidays (ION)

Krapopolis Sneak Preview (Fox)

The Kingdom Exodus (Mubi)

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 28TH, 2022:

Action Pack Saves Christmas (Netflix)

Feral Series Premiere (Outdoor)

Southern Hospitality Series Premiere (Bravo)

The Great Christmas Light Fight Season Premiere (ABC)

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 29TH, 2022:

Drain The Oceans Season Premiere (NatGeo)

My So-Called High School Rank (HBO)

Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne Series Premiere (Hulu)

Reindeer In Here (CBS)

Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic (Netflix)

The Story Of Home Series Premiere (Discovery+/Magnolia)

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 30TH, 2022:

A Man Of Action (Netflix)

Christmas Full Of Grace (Netflix)

Irreverent Series Premiere (Peacock)

My Name Is Vendetta (Netflix)

Snack Vs. Chef Series Premiere (Netflix)

Willow Series Premiere (Disney+)

