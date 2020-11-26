The Weekly Music Thread is Talking Turkey

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt: It’s the fourth Thursday in November, which means that today is American Thanksgiving. Last year I wasted what I thought was a very good discussion prompt on what turned out to be a sparsely-attended thread, so instead of making that same mistake again I’m keeping it simple this year: What, musically, are you thankful for?

Is there an album or band that you discovered at a crucial stage in your life that was exactly what you needed at the time? Did a spur-of-the-moment bargain bin purchase or random Columbia House/BMG selection turn out to be an all-time favorite? Were you lucky enough to have a friend, older sibling or parent turn you onto something you might not have heard otherwise? Let us know down below! And if you feel like interpreting the prompt differently, by all means go for it!

I’ll probably post something more detailed and personal in the comments, but right now I’m thankful that I took a chance and clicked on the video in the header when I was searching for a song that was turkey-related. Tin Tin were a band first formed in 1966 in Australia, best known for the pop hits “Toast and Marmalade for Tea” in 1970 and “Is That the Way?” the following year. While both of those songs are pleasant but fairly unremarkable pop songs fairly typical of the era, “Talking Turkey” absolutely rocks – someone in the comments describes the song (from 1972) as “Koobas meets Badfinger power pop/psych” which seems like a fairly accurate description.

This tune from their self-titled debut (1970) is more garage-rockin’ and more psychedelic. I dig it!

As always, any and all music-related topics are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

