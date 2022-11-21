The Monday Politics Thread Supports The Trans Community

Colorado club shooting updates: Suspect named after 5 dead, dozens injured at LGBTQ nightclub

Five people were killed and dozens others were injured in a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado, officials said. ABC News

These trans writers powerfully explore womanhood, motherhood, & reproductive justice

“Womanhood is precious. It is not limited to one experience or idea. Womankind is ever-evolving. Revolutionary, creating space for women like me.” LGBTQ Nation

Entire internet tells Lauren Boebert to sit the f*ck down after she tweets about Colorado Springs shooting

Boebert, who owned a gun-themed diner called Shooters Grill until last July, has spent the past several years trolling LGBTQ people while voting against background checks and calling any sort of common sense gun reform “an all-out assault on the Second Amendment.” Queerty

Trio of Pro-LGBTQ+ Politicians Likely to Head Democrats in House

Longtime equality champions Nancy Pelosi, Steny Hoyer, and James Clyburn have announced they’re stepping down as speaker, majority leader, and majority whip, respectively. With the Democrats being in the minority in the next Congress and therefore not having the speakership, those bidding to be the top three Dem leaders are Hakeem Jeffries as minority leader, Katherine Clark as minority whip, and Pete Aguilar as caucus leader. All have strings of perfect 100 scores on the Human Rights Campaign’s Congressional Scorecard. The Democratic caucus will vote on its leaders November 30 and December 1. Advocate

San Francisco Is Launching a Guaranteed Income Program for Trans People

On Wednesday, Mayor London Breed announced the launch of the Guaranteed Income for Transgender People (GIFT) program, which will distribute $1,200 per month to 55 individuals over 18 months beginning in January 2023. GIFT is part of a series of basic income initiatives in the city, including the pilot program for artists affected disproportionately by the COVID-19 pandemic. them

Trans protesters clash with TERFs & shut down an anti-trans speaking tour in New York City

“I hate TERFs. I hate right-wingers,” one protestor said. “I really think they should just – to keep it polite – leave, perhaps the entire Earth.” LGBTQ Nation

Who Is Coming Out Really For? Queer People Don’t Need to Label Their Identity For Anyone But Themselves

“On the one hand, visibility feels politically empowering, particularly to white gay men. But then when we think about visibility in other contexts, for queer Black men, or for queer Arab men, visibility is actually really dangerous,” she says. “You’re actually often trying to evade visibility.” Teen Vogue

‘Positively dystopian’: judge blocks key parts of Florida’s ‘Stop-Woke’ law

A federal judge in Florida halted part of a state law that limits what colleges and universities can teach students about racism and sexism, calling it “positively dystopian”. The Guardian

Five times Nancy Pelosi stood up for LGBTQ people

She has vocally supported LGBTQ Americans in numerous ways since the 1980s AIDS crisis. LGBTQ Nation

Biden administration notifies approved student loan relief applicants as program remains tied up in courts

The Biden administration started notifying individuals who are approved for federal student loan relief on Saturday even as the future of that relief remains in limbo after lower courts blocked the program nationwide. CNN

Georgia Judge Allows Saturday Voting Following Thanksgiving Holiday, A Win for Democrats

A 2016 state law—which prohibits early voting on the second Saturday before a runoff election if that day falls one or two days after a federal holiday—was argued by Georgia Democrats to disenfranchise voters who cannot participate in early voting during weekday hours. This population, which is largely made up of students, low income voters, and people of color tend to vote Democratic. The Root

15 Native American Movies & TV Shows to Watch and Learn About Indigenous History and Culture

Thankfully today, the list of Indigenous-made cinema continues to steadily rise each year. The expansion of this work is specifically recognized by Indigenous-centered film festivals, including the American Indian Film Festival and ImagineNATIVE. Teen Vogue

Largest dam removal in US history approved

The federal government is giving the greenlight to the largest dam removal in U.S. history, paving the way for unprecedented restoration of the Klamath River basin in California and Oregon. ABC News

The DOJ has reportedly opened an antitrust investigation into Ticketmaster’s owner

US declares lab-grown meat safe to eat in ‘groundbreaking’ move

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will allow a California company called Upside Foods to take living cells from chickens and then grow them in a controlled laboratory environment to produce a meat product that doesn’t involve the actual slaughter of any animals. The Guardian

Undocumented college scholarship recipients have higher workforce participation: survey

Undocumented college graduates who take part in two major scholarship programs have a higher workforce participation rate than graduates in the general population, according to a new survey of the programs’ alumni. The Hill

It’s Time to Give Indigenous Land Back

The growing threats posed by climate change and corporate greed have focused attention on Indigenous peoples’ stewardship of their land. The Nation

State asks judge not to send U.S.-born baby to Haiti. Judge wants to hear from grandmother

A U.S.-born infant at the center of an international child-custody dispute may get a reprieve from a requirement that he be forcibly relocated to Haiti, the conflict-ridden nation of his mother’s birth. Miami Herald

Western US cities to remove decorative grass amid drought

A group of 30 agencies that supply water to homes and businesses throughout the western United States has pledged to rip up lots of decorative grass to help keep water in the over-tapped Colorado River. AP News

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar begins, warts and all

In a world divided in so many ways, the tournament is a rare uniter. FIFA, soccer’s international governing body, projects five billion people will tune in, again making the month-long event the most-watched-sports spectacle on the planet. The start also signals the end of a 12-year buildup that’s been more complicated and controversial, than perhaps any World Cup before. NPR

Keen to welcome visitors but enraged by western coverage: how Qataris see the World Cup

More than a dozen interviews with Qataris over the past week have shed light on a society eager to welcome the world (“They’ll see we’re actually very nice people,” al-Kuwari says) but a little anxious at its presence, counselling their children in the unfamiliar things they are about to see and hear. The Guardian

World’s longest-ruling leader holds vote to extend rule of tiny African state

The world’s longest-ruling leader, President Teodoro Obiang of Equatorial Guinea, staged a vote on Sunday to extend his 43-year-rule of a tiny, authoritarian African state where once plentiful oil wealth has been in a rapid decline. Reuters

Haitian political parties must all agree to Canadian military intervention: Trudeau

Trudeau announced $16.5 million to help stabilize Haiti, where gangs are strangling access to fuel and critical supplies amid a worsening cholera outbreak. CTV News

Turkey air strikes hit northern Syria, Iraq

Turkey launched air strikes in northern Syria and Iraq, hitting Kurdish posts and Syrian army positions, a war monitor said. Deutsche Welle

Mothers of LGBTQ children join forces in Latin America

Founded in 2017, the Latin American Movement of Mothers of LGTB+ Children lobbies governments to eliminate prejudical laws and better enforce existing bans on violence and discrimination. AP News

The Quiet Evolution of Vietnam’s Digital Authoritarianism

Digital rights in Vietnam are declining as a new system of surveillance and control has emerged in the country, with the support of Western tech giants. The Diplomat

Iranian diaspora’s divisions burst into open during Halifax forum

Many agree the Islamist regime in Tehran has to go. But they often disagree on tactics and question others’ motives. Politico

In eastern Poland, Putin’s war has turned former enemies into friends

Opposition to Russian aggression has helped Poles and Ukrainians put bitter 20th-century history behind them. The Guardian

Bulgaria charges five people in connection with Istanbul blast

Bulgarian prosecutors have charged five people for supporting terrorist acts in connection with an explosion in central Istanbul that killed six people on Nov. 13, chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev said on Saturday. Reuters

