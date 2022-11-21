The Monday Politics Thread Supports The Trans Community

Colorado club shooting updates: Suspect named after 5 dead, dozens injured at LGBTQ nightclub
Five people were killed and dozens others were injured in a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado, officials said.ABC News
These trans writers powerfully explore womanhood, motherhood, & reproductive justice
“Womanhood is precious. It is not limited to one experience or idea. Womankind is ever-evolving. Revolutionary, creating space for women like me.”LGBTQ Nation
Entire internet tells Lauren Boebert to sit the f*ck down after she tweets about Colorado Springs shooting
Boebert, who owned a gun-themed diner called Shooters Grill until last July, has spent the past several years trolling LGBTQ people while voting against background checks and calling any sort of common sense gun reform “an all-out assault on the Second Amendment.”Queerty
Trio of Pro-LGBTQ+ Politicians Likely to Head Democrats in House
Longtime equality champions Nancy Pelosi, Steny Hoyer, and James Clyburn have announced they’re stepping down as speaker, majority leader, and majority whip, respectively. With the Democrats being in the minority in the next Congress and therefore not having the speakership, those bidding to be the top three Dem leaders are Hakeem Jeffries as minority leader, Katherine Clark as minority whip, and Pete Aguilar as caucus leader. All have strings of perfect 100 scores on the Human Rights Campaign’s Congressional Scorecard. The Democratic caucus will vote on its leaders November 30 and December 1.Advocate
San Francisco Is Launching a Guaranteed Income Program for Trans People
On Wednesday, Mayor London Breed announced the launch of the Guaranteed Income for Transgender People (GIFT) program, which will distribute $1,200 per month to 55 individuals over 18 months beginning in January 2023. GIFT is part of a series of basic income initiatives in the city, including the pilot program for artists affected disproportionately by the COVID-19 pandemic.them
Trans protesters clash with TERFs & shut down an anti-trans speaking tour in New York City
“I hate TERFs. I hate right-wingers,” one protestor said. “I really think they should just – to keep it polite – leave, perhaps the entire Earth.”LGBTQ Nation
Who Is Coming Out Really For? Queer People Don’t Need to Label Their Identity For Anyone But Themselves
“On the one hand, visibility feels politically empowering, particularly to white gay men. But then when we think about visibility in other contexts, for queer Black men, or for queer Arab men, visibility is actually really dangerous,” she says. “You’re actually often trying to evade visibility.”Teen Vogue
‘Positively dystopian’: judge blocks key parts of Florida’s ‘Stop-Woke’ law
A federal judge in Florida halted part of a state law that limits what colleges and universities can teach students about racism and sexism, calling it “positively dystopian”.The Guardian
Five times Nancy Pelosi stood up for LGBTQ people
She has vocally supported LGBTQ Americans in numerous ways since the 1980s AIDS crisis.LGBTQ Nation
Biden administration notifies approved student loan relief applicants as program remains tied up in courts
The Biden administration started notifying individuals who are approved for federal student loan relief on Saturday even as the future of that relief remains in limbo after lower courts blocked the program nationwide.CNN
Georgia Judge Allows Saturday Voting Following Thanksgiving Holiday, A Win for Democrats
A 2016 state law—which prohibits early voting on the second Saturday before a runoff election if that day falls one or two days after a federal holiday—was argued by Georgia Democrats to disenfranchise voters who cannot participate in early voting during weekday hours. This population, which is largely made up of students, low income voters, and people of color tend to vote Democratic.The Root
15 Native American Movies & TV Shows to Watch and Learn About Indigenous History and Culture
Thankfully today, the list of Indigenous-made cinema continues to steadily rise each year. The expansion of this work is specifically recognized by Indigenous-centered film festivals, including the American Indian Film Festival and ImagineNATIVE.Teen Vogue
Largest dam removal in US history approved
The federal government is giving the greenlight to the largest dam removal in U.S. history, paving the way for unprecedented restoration of the Klamath River basin in California and Oregon.ABC News
The DOJ has reportedly opened an antitrust investigation into Ticketmaster’s owner
The Department of Justice is investigating Ticketmaster parent company Live Nation Entertainment over antitrust concerns, The New York Times reported Friday. Live Nation and Ticketmaster merged in 2010 but have come under scrutiny for largely dominating the live event ticket sales market. Ticketmaster has received renewed attention after it dropped the ball with Taylor Swift ticket sales this week.The Verge
US declares lab-grown meat safe to eat in ‘groundbreaking’ move
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will allow a California company called Upside Foods to take living cells from chickens and then grow them in a controlled laboratory environment to produce a meat product that doesn’t involve the actual slaughter of any animals.The Guardian
Undocumented college scholarship recipients have higher workforce participation: survey
Undocumented college graduates who take part in two major scholarship programs have a higher workforce participation rate than graduates in the general population, according to a new survey of the programs’ alumni.The Hill
It’s Time to Give Indigenous Land Back
The growing threats posed by climate change and corporate greed have focused attention on Indigenous peoples’ stewardship of their land.The Nation
State asks judge not to send U.S.-born baby to Haiti. Judge wants to hear from grandmother
A U.S.-born infant at the center of an international child-custody dispute may get a reprieve from a requirement that he be forcibly relocated to Haiti, the conflict-ridden nation of his mother’s birth.Miami Herald
Western US cities to remove decorative grass amid drought
A group of 30 agencies that supply water to homes and businesses throughout the western United States has pledged to rip up lots of decorative grass to help keep water in the over-tapped Colorado River.AP News
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar begins, warts and all
In a world divided in so many ways, the tournament is a rare uniter. FIFA, soccer’s international governing body, projects five billion people will tune in, again making the month-long event the most-watched-sports spectacle on the planet.
The start also signals the end of a 12-year buildup that’s been more complicated and controversial, than perhaps any World Cup before.NPR
Keen to welcome visitors but enraged by western coverage: how Qataris see the World Cup
More than a dozen interviews with Qataris over the past week have shed light on a society eager to welcome the world (“They’ll see we’re actually very nice people,” al-Kuwari says) but a little anxious at its presence, counselling their children in the unfamiliar things they are about to see and hear.The Guardian
World’s longest-ruling leader holds vote to extend rule of tiny African state
The world’s longest-ruling leader, President Teodoro Obiang of Equatorial Guinea, staged a vote on Sunday to extend his 43-year-rule of a tiny, authoritarian African state where once plentiful oil wealth has been in a rapid decline.Reuters
Haitian political parties must all agree to Canadian military intervention: Trudeau
Trudeau announced $16.5 million to help stabilize Haiti, where gangs are strangling access to fuel and critical supplies amid a worsening cholera outbreak.CTV News
Turkey air strikes hit northern Syria, Iraq
Turkey launched air strikes in northern Syria and Iraq, hitting Kurdish posts and Syrian army positions, a war monitor said.Deutsche Welle
Mothers of LGBTQ children join forces in Latin America
Founded in 2017, the Latin American Movement of Mothers of LGTB+ Children lobbies governments to eliminate prejudical laws and better enforce existing bans on violence and discrimination.AP News
The Quiet Evolution of Vietnam’s Digital Authoritarianism
Digital rights in Vietnam are declining as a new system of surveillance and control has emerged in the country, with the support of Western tech giants.The Diplomat
Iranian diaspora’s divisions burst into open during Halifax forum
Many agree the Islamist regime in Tehran has to go. But they often disagree on tactics and question others’ motives.Politico
In eastern Poland, Putin’s war has turned former enemies into friends
Opposition to Russian aggression has helped Poles and Ukrainians put bitter 20th-century history behind them.The Guardian
Bulgaria charges five people in connection with Istanbul blast
Bulgarian prosecutors have charged five people for supporting terrorist acts in connection with an explosion in central Istanbul that killed six people on Nov. 13, chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev said on Saturday.Reuters
