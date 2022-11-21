30 Day Batman/Spider-Man Challenge Day 21: Competence Of The Bat

The month of November is one where we’re going to change things up a bit as we’re going to be talking about the worlds of Batman and Spider-Man throughout it. It’ll run the gamut of different mediums with the prompts worked up by Mr. Ixolite and myself to take us through some of the biggest media properties in the world.

Today, we’re going to get things underway with a focus on just how prepared Batman can be. We’ve seen a lot of versions of the character in how ready they are to handle any situation and we want to know what you’re preferred level is? Just how competent should Batman be?

Bonus question: When does his competence get abused and goes too far?

