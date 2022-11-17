The Weekly Music Thread Cannot Be Found

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt comes courtesy of The Avocado’s very own Shit-Master Sløtface ᶜˡᵃˢˢᶦᶜ:

What are some bands with REALLY BAD search engine optimization?

Easy as it is to poke fun at bands like Alvvays and Wavves for the way they chose to spell their band names, in addition to mere aesthetics these quirky spellings do serve a very important purpose: making sure someone who likes these bands or wants to know more about them can easily find information about them online!

Prior to the Internet becoming an essential part of the vast majority of people’s lives however, artists didn’t have to take “search engine optimization” into account, and as such were unconcerned with such things. In addition, there was also a prominent trend in the early nineties of bands (particularly those associated with the “alternative rock” genre) giving themselves one word names – a mysterious trend that surely had nothing to do with another “one word band” suddenly becoming one of the biggest names in the music world for a few years.

So, which of these “unsearchable” bands do you remember fondly, or at all? And do you think they’d be better remembered today had they put a little more effort into their chosen monikers? Let us know down below! Old Music Monthly, the ongoing series of articles by The Avocado’s very own Testicles of Doom which explores old issues of CMJ New Music Monthly magazine and the CDs that came with them, is a treasure trove of more-often-than-not forgotten bands that without an accompanying song title or album title would be nigh on impossible to find any information about – and even then, there are still a surprising number of bands from that era with no online presence whatsoever.

An example: unsurprisingly, typing “soccer” or “soccer band” into Goggle brings up zero results for this band. Adding “hey hipster” (the song they’re arguably best remembered for, if they’re remembered at all) does render a few related results, those one of those was the Open Thread header I devoted to the band and song a while back.

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

