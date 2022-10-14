Friday New Music 10/14

Hello! Here’s a very quick Friday New Music
Here’s a long list, taken from Consequence of Sound. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:
— The 1975 – Being Funny in a Foreign Language
— A.O. Gerber – Meet Me at the Gloaming
— Alter Bridge – Pawns & Kings
— Arya Starr – 19 & Dangerous (Deluxe Edition)
— Ashe – Rae
— Austin Meade – Abstract Art of An Unstable Mind
— Babe Rainbow – The Organic Band
— Backstreet Boys – A Very Backstreet Christmas
— Betty Who – BIG!
— Bill Callahan – YTI⅃AƎЯ
— Birds In Row.- Gris Klein
— Black Lips – Apocalypse Love
— Brian Eno – FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE
— Blue October – Spinning the Truth Around. Part 1
— Boston Manor – Datura
— Can – Can Live in Cuxhaven 1976
— Cerberus Shoal – …And Farewell To Hightide – Deluxe Expanded Edition
— Cerrone – Cerrone By Cerrone
— Charlotte Dos Santos – MORFO
— David Bowie – “Heroes” (Vinyl Reissue)
— David Bowie – Live in Berlin (1978) (Reissue)
— Dexys – Too Rye Ay, As It Should Have Sounded
— Dolly Parton – A Holly Dolly Christmas: Ultimate Deluxe Edition
— Enumclaw – Save the Baby
— Fazerdaze – Break! EP
— Field Medic – grow your hair long if you’re wanting to see something that you can change
— Frank Zappa – Zappa ’75: Zagreb/Ljubljana
— GIFT – Momentary Presence
— Howlin Rain – Under The Wheels, Vol. 5: Live from Pioneertown
— Jake Bugg – Jake Bugg (10th Anniversary Edition)
— Jeremy Squire – Hymnal
— John Carpenter, Cody Carpenter, and Daniel Davies – Firestarter Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Physical Release)
— John Carpenter, Cody Carpenter, and Daniel Davies – Halloween Ends (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Digital Release)
— Kid Congo Powers & The Near Death Experience – Live in St. Kilda
— Kodaline – Our Roots Run Deep
— Kool G Rap – Last of a Dying Breed
— Lacuna Coil – Comalies XX
— Lightning Seed – See You In The Stars
— Lil Baby – It’s Only Me
— Logan Farmer – A Mold for the Bell
— Lolo Zouaï – PLAYGIRL
— Lorna Shore – Pain Remains
— Louis Cole – Quality Over Opinion
— Lucrecia Dalt – ¡Ay!
— Matt Kivel – bend reality ~ like a wave
— Maripool – It All Comes At Once EP
— Mavi – Laughing So Hard It Hurts
— Meat Wave – Malign Hex
— Mightmare – Cruel Liars
— Mykki Blanco – Stay Close To Music
— The Natural Lines (aka Matt Pond PA) – First Five EP
— Nothing More – Spirits
— Ocean Alley – Low Altitude Living
— Palm – Nicks and Grazes
— Plains (Katie Crutchfield and Jess Williamson) – I Walked With You A Ways
— Paul Weller – Modern Classics (Vinyl Reissue)
— Poppy – Stagger EP
— Poster Paints (feat. members of Frightened Rabbit and Vaselines) – Poster Paints
— PVA – Blush
— QUEENSRŸCHE – Digital Noise Alliance
— Randy Rogers Band – Homecoming
— Reba McEntire – Reba: The Ultimate Christmas Collection
— Red Hot Chili Peppers – Return of the Dream Canteen
— Rival Consoles – Now Is
— Robert Glasper – Black Radio III: Supreme Edition
— Robin Holcomb – One Way or Another
— Roy Orbison – King of Hearts (30th Anniversary Reissue)
— Sam Gendel – Uroko
— Skid Row – The Gang’s All Here
— Skullcrusher – Quiet the Room
— The Snuts – Burn The Empire
— Sparta – Sparta
— Steve Queralt (of RIDE) and Michael Smith – Sun Moon Town EP
— Tee Grizzley – Chapters Of The Trenches
— Tindersticks – Stars at Noon (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
— TITUS – Damned If I Do
— Todd Rundgren – Space Force
— Tove Lo – DIRT FEMME
— Tristan – Wellif
— Various Artists – Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen
— Various Artists – Tales of the Town
— The Vince Guaraldi Trio – A Charlie Brown Christmas (Deluxe Edition)
— Wild Pink – ILSYM
— Winter – What Kind of Blue Are You?
— Wolfmanhattan Project – Summer Forever and Ever
— Zella Day – Sunday In Heaven