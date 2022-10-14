Friday New Music 10/14

Hello! Here’s a very quick Friday New Music

Here’s a long list, taken from Consequence of Sound. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:

— The 1975 – Being Funny in a Foreign Language

— A.O. Gerber – Meet Me at the Gloaming

— Alter Bridge – Pawns & Kings

— Arya Starr – 19 & Dangerous (Deluxe Edition)

— Ashe – Rae

— Austin Meade – Abstract Art of An Unstable Mind

— Babe Rainbow – The Organic Band

— Backstreet Boys – A Very Backstreet Christmas

— Betty Who – BIG!

— Bill Callahan – YTI⅃AƎЯ

— Birds In Row.- Gris Klein

— Black Lips – Apocalypse Love

— Brian Eno – FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE

— Blue October – Spinning the Truth Around. Part 1

— Boston Manor – Datura

— Can – Can Live in Cuxhaven 1976

— Cerberus Shoal – …And Farewell To Hightide – Deluxe Expanded Edition

— Cerrone – Cerrone By Cerrone

— Charlotte Dos Santos – MORFO

— David Bowie – “Heroes” (Vinyl Reissue)

— David Bowie – Live in Berlin (1978) (Reissue)

— Dexys – Too Rye Ay, As It Should Have Sounded

— Dolly Parton – A Holly Dolly Christmas: Ultimate Deluxe Edition

— Enumclaw – Save the Baby

— Fazerdaze – Break! EP

— Field Medic – grow your hair long if you’re wanting to see something that you can change

— Frank Zappa – Zappa ’75: Zagreb/Ljubljana

— GIFT – Momentary Presence

— Howlin Rain – Under The Wheels, Vol. 5: Live from Pioneertown

— Jake Bugg – Jake Bugg (10th Anniversary Edition)

— Jeremy Squire – Hymnal

— John Carpenter, Cody Carpenter, and Daniel Davies – Firestarter Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Physical Release)

— John Carpenter, Cody Carpenter, and Daniel Davies – Halloween Ends (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Digital Release)

— Kid Congo Powers & The Near Death Experience – Live in St. Kilda

— Kodaline – Our Roots Run Deep

— Kool G Rap – Last of a Dying Breed

— Lacuna Coil – Comalies XX

— Lightning Seed – See You In The Stars

— Lil Baby – It’s Only Me

— Logan Farmer – A Mold for the Bell

— Lolo Zouaï – PLAYGIRL

— Lorna Shore – Pain Remains

— Louis Cole – Quality Over Opinion

— Lucrecia Dalt – ¡Ay!

— Matt Kivel – bend reality ~ like a wave

— Maripool – It All Comes At Once EP

— Mavi – Laughing So Hard It Hurts

— Meat Wave – Malign Hex

— Mightmare – Cruel Liars

— Mykki Blanco – Stay Close To Music

— The Natural Lines (aka Matt Pond PA) – First Five EP

— Nothing More – Spirits

— Ocean Alley – Low Altitude Living

— Palm – Nicks and Grazes

— Plains (Katie Crutchfield and Jess Williamson) – I Walked With You A Ways

— Paul Weller – Modern Classics (Vinyl Reissue)

— Poppy – Stagger EP

— Poster Paints (feat. members of Frightened Rabbit and Vaselines) – Poster Paints

— PVA – Blush

— QUEENSRŸCHE – Digital Noise Alliance

— Randy Rogers Band – Homecoming

— Reba McEntire – Reba: The Ultimate Christmas Collection

— Red Hot Chili Peppers – Return of the Dream Canteen

— Rival Consoles – Now Is

— Robert Glasper – Black Radio III: Supreme Edition

— Robin Holcomb – One Way or Another

— Roy Orbison – King of Hearts (30th Anniversary Reissue)

— Sam Gendel – Uroko

— Skid Row – The Gang’s All Here

— Skullcrusher – Quiet the Room

— The Snuts – Burn The Empire

— Sparta – Sparta

— Steve Queralt (of RIDE) and Michael Smith – Sun Moon Town EP

— Tee Grizzley – Chapters Of The Trenches

— Tindersticks – Stars at Noon (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

— TITUS – Damned If I Do

— Todd Rundgren – Space Force

— Tove Lo – DIRT FEMME

— Tristan – Wellif

— Various Artists – Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen

— Various Artists – Tales of the Town

— The Vince Guaraldi Trio – A Charlie Brown Christmas (Deluxe Edition)

— Wild Pink – ILSYM

— Winter – What Kind of Blue Are You?

— Wolfmanhattan Project – Summer Forever and Ever

— Zella Day – Sunday In Heaven

