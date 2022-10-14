30 Day Horror Challenge Lives Day 14: Scariest Video Game

The month of October is all about horror as it well should be and we’re going to revisit that topic with a range of new prompts that have come to life once again – but not like they were before! Thanks to some help from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

With the month underway and the horror topics and the like starting to pile up like dead leaves, today we’re going to delve into the realm of the video game. What’s the best and worst of the intentionally scary video game realm?

Bonus Prompt: What scene in particular made you jump while playing?

Extra Bonus: What’s the game you won’t play because you know it’ll be scary?

