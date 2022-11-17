Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17TH, 2022:

A Christmas Story Christmas (HBO Max)

Christmas Party Crashers (BET+)

Christmas With You (Netflix)

Dead To Me Season Three Premiere (Netflix)

1899 (Netflix)

Fleishman Is in Trouble (Hulu)

Gangs Of London Season Premiere (AMC+)

I Am Vanessa Guillen (Netflix)

Leopard Skin (Peacock)

Sweet Navidad (Lifetime)

The Sex Lives Of College Girls Season Two Premiere (HBO Max)

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18TH, 2022:

A Country Christmas Harmony (Lifetime)

Blue’s Big City Adventure (Paramount+)

Elite (Netflix)

Emeril Cooks Series Premiere (The Roku Channel)

Inside Job Part Two (Netflix)

Interrupting Chicken Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

Inventing The Christmas Prince (Lifetime)

Martha Holidays Series Premiere (The Roku Channel)

Mickey: The Story Of A Mouse (Disney+)

Poppy (IndiePix)

Slumberland (Netflix)

Spirited (Apple TV+)

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Netflix)

The People We Hate At The Wedding (Prime Video)

Ziwe Season Premiere (Netflix)

Zoe Bakes Season Premiere (Discovery+/Magnolia)

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 19TH, 2022:

Christmas At Pine Valley (Great American Family)

Long Lost Christmas (Hallmark Movies And Mysteries)

Santa Bootcamp (Lifetime)

The 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony (HBO)

Three Wise Men And A Baby (Hallmark)

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 20TH, 2022:

A Show-Stopping Christmas (Lifetime)

A Waltons Thanksgiving (The CW)

Countdown To Elton Live (Disney+)Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium (Disney+)

My Favorite Christmas Tree (Great American Family)

The Case Of The Christmas Diamond (ION)

The L Word: Generation Q Season Three Premiere (Showtime)

When I Think Of Christmas (Hallmark)

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 21ST, 2022:

Below Deck Season Premiere (Bravo)

Death In The Dorms (Hulu)

Kids Baking Championship: Gobble Goodies (Food)

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 22ND, 2022:

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would (Netflix)

Welcome To Chippendales Series Premiere (Hulu)

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 23RD, 2022:

Good Night Oppy (Prime Video)

Echo 3 Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

Great Night Oppy (Prime Video)

Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin Series Premiere (Peacock)

Shaq (HBO)

The Swimmers (Netflix)

Tutankhamun: Allies & Enemies (PBS)

Wednesday Series Premiere (Netflix)

