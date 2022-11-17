30 Day Batman/Spider-Man Challenge Day 17: The Romances

The month of November is one where we’re going to change things up a bit as we’re going to be talking about the worlds of Batman and Spider-Man throughout it. It’ll run the gamut of different mediums with the prompts worked up by Mr. Ixolite and myself to take us through some of the biggest media properties in the world.

Today, we’re going to get things underway with a focus on both our leading characters here with Batman and Spider-man by talking about their romantic lives. Which partner do you think has been the best one or best presentation of them and why? What’s fallen into the realm of “oh no, never those two!”

Bonus question: What romance would you want to see take form?

