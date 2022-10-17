The Monday Politics Thread Celebrates Infrastructure Decade

If you’re surprised by America’s anti-work movement, maybe you need to watch more movies

A range of films confronts viewers with the same question: “What if all that hard work isn’t really worth it?” Salon

Yahritza y Su Esencia, Natanael Cano, and the Teens Revitalizing Regional Mexican Music for a New Generation

Mexican and Chicano artists are redefining the age-old genre. Teen Vogue

Nikolas Cruz has avoided the death penalty. Here’s what’s next for him now

There is still much we do not know about what the rest of Cruz’s life in prison will look like, most of which will likely be sorted out once he is formally sentenced early next month. CNN

Hundreds of Venezuelans expelled to Juárez with orders to leave Mexico

Mexico agreed to take back Venezuelans returned under Title 42, a U.S. public health authority used throughout the pandemic to quickly return migrants to their country of origin, or in some cases, to Mexico. The U.S. agreed to supply 65,000 additional temporary work visas for Mexican, Central American and Haitian laborers, and also agreed to accept up to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants in Mexico via air travel, who could show proof of sponsorship in the U.S. El Paso Times

She had ‘a baby dying inside’ her. Under Missouri’s abortion ban, doctors could do nothing.

The doctors recommended terminating the pregnancy – but 39 days after the state of Missouri banned abortions, that wasn’t an option, at least not in Missouri. USA Today

John Fetterman’s Stroke Has Led to Ableist Criticism From Media, Politicians

For those of us in the disability community in politics, ableist norms about what a leader should look, speak, and act like are frustrating but unsurprising. This week, they’ve been impossible to avoid. Teen Vogue

Mexico: The Promised Land For Migrants… From The US

While many migrants risk their lives chasing the American dream, Gabriel Zarate fled the rising cost of living in California and moved to the Mexican border city of Tijuana. International Business Times

“U.S. Jews have to get their act together,” says the former president of the United States

“No president has done more for Israel than I have,” says Trump Salon

How DeSantis and Florida Republicans are reshaping higher education

Most recently, the governor’s chief of staff helped Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) navigate the University of Florida presidential selection process. Politico

The mighty Mississippi is so low, people are walking to a unique rock formation rarely accessible by foot

Tower Rock – a massive island in the middle of the Mississippi River south of St. Louis – is typically surrounded by water and only accessible by boat. But as severe drought spreads across the Midwest and pushes river levels to record lows, people can now reach the rock formation on foot. CNN

Offering abortion pills on campus could eliminate boundaries to access, students say

Colleges and universities offering the abortion pill on campus could help reduce barriers to abortion care access, even in states that currently have protections for this care, students advocating for abortion rights say. ABC News

‘This can be done right’: how Colorado sparked a decade of marijuana reform

Not only did it create a booming avenue of tourism for Denver, but it caused a domino effect, leading to 19 states and DC legalizing recreational marijuana The Guardian

Emmett Till Was Lynched, and His Family Was Denied Justice: All About the Murder that Shocked the Nation

Outrage over the 1955 murder of a 14-year-old Black boy in Mississippi, the subject of the new movie Till, was a catalyst of the American civil rights movement People

A pair of Levi’s that sold for $76K reflects anti-Chinese sentiment of 19th century

One of the faded pockets of the pants bears the phrase “The only kind made by white labor.” NPR

Identity

Latine vs Latinx? What Young People of Latin American Descent Think of These Terms

“Latinx emerges as a term that is more inclusive of gender fluidity,” Johanna Fernandez, PhD, Associate History Professor at the Graduate Center of the City University of New York, tells Teen Vogue. “It challenges the gender binary and it’s aware of folks in the community who might not identify as men or women, but it also challenges the masculinist characteristics of the Spanish language, which uses the masculine to identify the collective.” Teen Vogue

Texas Sheriff Certifies Migrants Flown To Martha’s Vineyard as Crime Victims

Sheriff Javier Salazar of Bexar County, Texas, took the step of certifying that the 49 migrants had been victims of a crime, a move that might make them eligible for a fast-tracked visa, allowing them to stay in the country, NBC reported. It’s a potential reversal of fortunes for a group of people who had their lived upended in what was a political stunt concocted by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a 2024 Republican presidential wanna be who’s been playing a game of whose is bigger with Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott, using migrants from Latin American countries as pawns. The Root

In conservative Florida, LGBT community fights to make its voice heard

In March, Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, one of the most prominent conservative politicians in the United States, signed a law prohibiting the discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in elementary school classrooms. AFP News

The CEO of Dr. Bronner’s Magic Soap Just Came Out as Using He/They Pronouns

Fighting dirt, grime, and the gender binary. Them.

Russian troops kill Ukrainian musician for refusing role in Kherson concert

International condemnation swift after conductor Yuriy Kerpatenko shot dead in his home The Guardian

Xi Jinping’s path to power: From outcast to ’emperor’

U.S.-China relations will be prey to the hawkish authoritarian for years to come. Politico

Russians are sailing to South Korea to avoid being drafted to Ukraine — most are refused entry

“It is likely that Korea is becoming an intermediate stopover as more people attempt to escape Russia,” lawmaker An Ho-young said. NBC News

AU calls for ‘immediate ceasefire’ in Ethiopia’s Tigray region

The call for a truce comes as the pan-African body makes efforts to bring the warring sides to negotiating table. Al Jazeera

Ciaran Martin: A national question the Supreme Court can’t answer

Is there any longer a route by which Scotland can become independent should a majority of its citizens so wish? If so, what is it? And how and when might it be exercised? Or was 2014 the one and only chance for decades to come? The Scotsman

Xi warns against foreign interference in Taiwan, says China will ‘never promise to renounce’ force

In a wide-ranging speech Sunday, Xi spoke firmly about China’s resolve for reunification with the self-governed island, which Beijing considers part of its territory. CNBC

How Eritrea fuels the war in Ethiopia, making peace more unlikely

The country on the horn of Africa has apparently deployed a massive contingent of its own troops to Ethiopia’s Tigray. This could torpedo further peace negotiations. International criticism is mounting. Deutsche Welle

Ukraine isn’t the world’s only nuclear flashpoint: Taiwan crisis is getting ugly

Taiwan isn’t making headlines, but the U.S. and China keep ratcheting up the tension — and the grave danger Salon

UK’s Liz Truss struggles to save premiership after tax U-turns

Truss is trying to keep her job after making U-turns on two major policies, as new Chancellor Hunt makes a new budget plan. Al Jazeera

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...