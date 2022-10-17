30 Day Horror Challenge Lives Day 17: Creepy Crawlies!

The month of October is all about horror as it well should be and we’re going to revisit that topic with a range of new prompts that have come to life once again – but not like they were before! Thanks to some help from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

With the month underway and the horror topics and the like starting to pile up like dead leaves, today we’re going to talk about there bugs and insects that populates the world of horror. What’s the creepiest scene or instance of bugs in a film or TV show that just left you unnerved?

Bonus Prompt: What’s your favorite instance of fictional bugs?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...