Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 17

Group 15 Results!



Spoiler 50.00% Pokémon Sword and Shield: The Isle of Armor The Isle of Armor 50.00% Team Sonic Racing Sand Road 45.00% Splatoon 2 Fly Octo Fly / Ebb and Flow 45.00% Death Stranding BB’s Theme [Ludvig Forssell, Vocals: Jenny Plant] 40.00% Fire Emblem Heroes Fire Emblem Heroes Main Theme (Instrumental) 40.00% Creaks Learning Spy 40.00% Heaven’s Vault Before the Fall [Laurence Chapman] 35.00% Lost Ember Your Light 35.00% Where the Water Tastes Like Wine Tear It Down 35.00% Trails of Cold Steel III Step Ahead 35.00% Trails of Cold Steel IV Ashita e no Kiseki -Instrumental Ver.- 35.00% CrossCode Shizuka 35.00% Star Wars: The Old Republic – Jedi Under Siege Ossus, the Victim 30.00% One Step From Eden Main Theme 30.00% Ikenfell It’s Showtime! – Gilda’s Theme 30.00% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Fonsett Village – Night 30.00% The Ninja Saviors: Return of the Warriors Stage 7 – Snow Track/Inner Shelter 25.00% MUL.MASH.TAB.BA.GAL.GAL. Credits / The Water Restored 25.00% Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling Battle Against Ultimax, Who Has a Tank 20.00% Trails of Cold Steel III Esmelas Garden 15.00% If Found… Things Fall Apart 15.00% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Far East of Eorzea 10.00% The Banner Saga 3 Steps, into memory 10.00% Draugen Landhandel [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 17 will be active until Wednesday October 5th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 16 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 18 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 17 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like :

Again, voting for group 17 is open until Wednesday October 5th at 10:00PM Pacific

