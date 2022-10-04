Games

Triviacados: Tuesday, October 4, 2022

Can the first person here each day create multiple Results threads (the first ones for Wordle, etc., and the last one for Sporcle trivia)?

Quiz Type: Clickable

Quiz Notes:

  • Difficulty varies. Make sure the swap works in both directions.
  • Pairs have the same number of vowels in each individual country.
  • Vowels appear in the same order in each country.
    Ex: SPORCLE & PAIR would appear as SPARCLI & POER.

Or visit the quiz here.

Sunday: Miscellaneous
Monday: Literature
Tuesday: Geography
Wednesday: Music
Thursday: History
Friday: Movies & TV
Saturday: Science & Nature

If you’d like to create the Sunday quiz (or use a quiz you’ve already created), just let forget_it_jake know on the Triviacados thread.