October 2022 TV Preview – Streaming

Disney+

Werewolf By Night

On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader. In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader’s life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic — a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster.

Starring: Gael Garcia Bernal, Laura Donnelly, Harriet Sansom Harris

Premieres October 7th

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t

Ryota Moriyama, a senior at Kyoritsu University, receives a job offer at a first-rate company but gets dumped by Saki Nishino. His professor tells him that he can graduate on the condition that he joins the sumo club and competes in at least one match. With only a single member, Honoka Oba, for the past two years, the sumo club is on the brink of collapse. In order to graduate, Ryota endures Honoka’s strict training methods and starts to recruit other members.

Starring: Shoyuki Hayama, Rokka Ihara

Premieres October 26th

Tales of the Jedi

A six-episode event featuring parables built around Jedi from the prequel era. Journey into the lives of two distinctly different Jedi — Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku. Each will be put to the test as they make choices that will define their destinies.

Starring: Ashley Eckstein, Corey Burton

Premieres October 26th

Amazon

The Peripheral

Flynne Fisher lives in the rural American South, working at the local 3D printing shop, while earning much needed extra money playing VR games for rich people. One night she dons a headset and finds herself in futuristic London—a sleek and mysterious world, alluringly different from her own hardscrabble existence. But this isn’t like any game she’s ever played before: Flynne begins to realize it isn’t virtual reality… it’s real. Someone in London, seventy years in the future, has found a way to open a door to Flynne’s world. And as utterly beguiling as London is… it’s also dangerous. As Flynne searches to discover who has connected their worlds, and for what purpose, her presence here sets dangerous forces into motion…forces intent on destroying Flynne and her family in her own world. The Peripheral is master storyteller William Gibson’s dazzling, hallucinatory glimpse into the fate of mankind — and what lies beyond.

Starring: Chloë Grace Moretz, Jack Reynor, Gary Carr, Eli Goree, Louis Herthum, JJ Feild, T’Nia Miller, Charlotte Riley, Alexandra Billings, Adelind Horan, Alex Hernandez, Katie Leung, Julian Moore-Cook, Melinda Page Hamilton, Chris Coy, Austin Rising

Premieres October 21st

Modern Love Tokyo

The popular series Modern Love has been distributed since 2019 and the highly anticipated season 2 began in 2021. Now Modern Love is rebooted with a new look, a new setting in Tokyo, and a new cast and creators representing Japan. Like the original Modern Love, Modern Love Tokyo is based on a column of the same title that appeared in The New York Times. This time, in order to make the story more familiar to Japanese audience in Tokyo, new essays suitable for adaptation were selected and dramatized. Modern Love Tokyo is a seven-episode romantic comedy anthology series, one of the seven episodes of which will be animated. Each story, which depicts various forms of love in a variety of expressive ways, will bring laughter and tears and move the hearts of people everywhere.

Starring: Asami Mizukawa, Atsuko Maeda, Nana Eikura, Tasuku Emoto, Ran Itô, Ryô Ishibashi, Ryô Narita, Kaho, Hiromi Nagasaku, Yûsuke Santamaria, Naomi Scott, Sôsuke Ikematsu, Haru Kuroki, Masataka Kubota

Premieres October 21st

The Devil’s Hour

The series follows the story of Lucy, played by Jessica Raine, who is woken every night by terrifying visions at exactly 3.33am: the devil’s hour. Her eight-year-old son is withdrawn and emotionless. Her mother speaks to empty chairs. Her house is haunted by the echoes of a life that isn’t her own. When Lucy’s name is inexplicably connected to a string of brutal murders in the area, the answers that have evaded her all these years will finally come into focus.

Starring: Jessica Raine, Peter Capaldi, Nikesh Patel

Premieres October 28th

Freevee

High School

Based on musicians Tegan and Sara Quin’s best-selling memoir, High School is a story about finding your own identity—a journey made even more complicated when you have a twin whose own struggle and self-discovery so closely mimics your own. Told through a backdrop of ‘90s grunge and rave culture, the series weaves between parallel and discordant memories of sisters growing up down the hall from one another.

Starring: Railey Gilliland, Seazynn Gilliland, Cobie Smulders, Kyle Bornheimer

Premieres October 14th

Hulu

Huluween Dragstravaganza

Welcome to the hilarious Huluween drag variety show that’s serving you glitz, glamor, and ghouls, honey. Legendary queens Ginger Minj and Monét X Change are tasked with putting on the most spooky, over-the-top show… OR ELSE. Thankfully, a slew of drag royalty, including Jackie Beat, Jujubee, Lady Bunny, Landon Cider, Manila Luzon, Mario Diaz, Mo Heart, and Selene Luna, pop in to help them out. And an extra special musical guest drops by (hint: it’s Kesha!) to make sure Dragstravaganza is absolutely to die for. So grab your wigs, put on your heels, and strap in. It’s fierce. Frightening. And freaking hilarious.

Premieres October 1st

The Hair Tales

A new docuseries about Black women, beauty and identity through the distinctive lens of Black hair. From executive producers Tracee Ellis Ross and Michaela Angela Davis, The Hair Tales will lead the audience through a revelatory journey of connecting the personal tales of phenomenal Black women to broader societal and historic themes. The stories shared in the series offer an honest and layered look into the complex culture of Black hair and ultimately Black women’s identity, creativity and contributions to society. Featuring stories from Oprah Winfrey, Issa Rae, Chlöe Bailey, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, Marsai Martin and Chika.

Premieres October 22nd

Apple TV+

Shantaram

Based on the internationally bestselling novel by Gregory David Roberts, “Shantaram” follows a fugitive named Lin Ford looking to get lost in vibrant and chaotic 1980s Bombay. Alone in an unfamiliar city, Lin struggles to avoid the trouble he’s running from in this new place. After falling for an enigmatic and intriguing woman named Karla, Lin must choose between freedom or love and the complications that come with it.

Starring: Charlie Hunnam, Shubham Saraf, Elektra Kilbey, Fayssal Bazzi, Luke Pasqualino, Antonia Desplat, Alyy Khan, Sujaya Dasgupta, Vincent Perez, David Field, Alexander Siddig, Gabrielle Scharnitzky, Elham Ehsas, Rachel Kamath, Matthew Joseph, Shiv Palekar

Premieres October 14th

HBO Max

Oh Hell

The German dramedy series Oh Hell focuses on Helene, who is in her mid-twenties and who is not nicknamed “Hell” for nothing. Her life is anything but relaxed, Helen jumps from one job to the next and privately she keeps stumbling into big and small blunders. For example, she helped her parents get divorced. Sometimes she wishes she were like her best friend Maike, who travels the world and has already had some successes professionally. When she meets the cello teacher Oskar, something like consistency seems to develop for the first time. But can “Hell” lead a quiet and happy life – and does she even want?

Starring: Mala Emde, Salka Weber, Edin Hasanović

Premieres October 10th

Garcia!

Based on the graphic novel of the same name by Santiago García and Luis Bustos, the series is set in a present-day Spain, which is divided and on the brink of political chaos. It follows an inquisitive millennial investigative reporter Antonia who stumbles on a decades-old conspiracy: the existence of a cryogenically frozen super-agent, García, created in a laboratory in the 1950s by General Franco’s fascist secret services. After sixty years in deep sleep, this perfect soldier with incredible physical strength, programmed to obey orders without question, is woken by Antonia. García finds himself disoriented and confused in a Spain that has changed beyond recognition. The old-world collides with the new as García and Antonia must learn to work together as they are drawn deeper and deeper into a political conspiracy that threatens to overthrow democracy and plunge Spain back into brutal dictatorship.

Starring: Francisco Ortiz, Veki Velilla

Peacock

A Friend of the Family

A Friend of the Family is based on the harrowing true story of the Broberg family, whose daughter Jan was kidnapped multiple times over a period of a few years by a charismatic, obsessed family “friend.” The Brobergs – devoted to their faith, family, and community – were utterly unprepared for the sophisticated tactics their neighbor used to exploit their vulnerabilities, drive them apart, and turn their daughter against them. This is the story of how their lives were permanently altered – and how they survived.

Starring: Anna Paquin, Jake Lacy, Colin Hanks, Lio Tipton, Mckenna Grace, Henrix Yancey

Premieres October 6th

I Love You, You Hate Me

I Love You, You Hate Me is a limited series chronicling the rise and fall of Barney the Dinosaur’s furious backlash – and what it says about the human need to hate. From Barney-bashing to frat parties to homicidal video games, something in American society broke into a million pieces, and it’s never been put together again… or is this just who we were all along?

Premieres October 12th

Netflix

Forever Queens

This reality series follows 4 Mexican entertainment legends, Lucía Méndez, Laura Zapata, Sylvia Pasquel and Lorena Herrera, who get together to show a side from their lives never seen before, while they empower each other as they reinvent themselves.

Premieres October 2nd

The Fight For Justice: Paolo Guerrero

Peruvian football player Paolo Guerrero wages a difficult legal battle after testing positive for cocaine months before the World Cup.

Starring: Nikko Ponce, Irene Eyzaguirre, Rodrigo Palacios, Emilram Cossío, Tatiana Espinoza, Juan Pablo Sorín

Premieres October 5th

High Water

In 1997, scientists and local government officials in Wrocław face life-and-death decisions when a destructive flood wave threatens the city.

Starring: Agnieszka Żulewska, Tomasz Schuchardt, Ireneusz Czop, Marta Nieradkiewicz, Mirosław Kropielnicki, Anna Dymna and Tomasz Kot.

Premieres October 7th

Glitch

Jihyo, who can see aliens, and Bora, who has been pursuing them, search for Jihyo’s boyfriend, who disappeared without a trace, and encounter an “unidentified” mystery.

Starring: Jeon Yeo-been, NANA

Premieres October 7th

Man on Pause

Yusuf is an ordinary family man, with two kids, who just realises himself going through andropause. As his appreciation to his beloved wife increases, he decides to make some changes in their lives. Deciding to move to a dream house will merge Yusuf’s life with the complicated life of the rich landlord Mahmut Timucin, his violent Russian lover Svetlana, the ex wife Sahinde, their hot twin girls and Yusuf’s bizarre sister and husband. Family drama with absurd comedy elements through the story and characters.

Starring: Engin Günaydın, Derya Karadaş, Tamer Karadağlı, Turgut Tunçalp, Gülçin Santırcıoğlu

Premieres October 7th

The Midnight Club

At a hospice for terminally ill young adults, eight patients come together every night at midnight to tell each other stories — and make a pact that the next of them to die will give the group a sign from the beyond. Based on the 1994 novel of the same name as well as other works by Christopher Pike.

Starring: Iman Benson, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Annarah Cymone, Chris Sumpter, Adia, Aya Furukawa, Sauriyan Sapkota, Matt Biedel, Samantha Sloyan, Zach Gilford, Heather Langenkamp

Premieres October 7th

The Mole

The Mole is a high-stakes competition series and in this reimagined version, twelve players work together in challenges to add money to a pot that only one of them will win at the end. Among the players is one person who has secretly been designated “the Mole” and tasked with sabotaging the group’s money-making efforts. In the end, one player will outlast their competition and expose the Mole to win the prize pot. New episodes will air weekly for a 3 week event.

Starring: Alex Wagner

Premieres October 7th

Oddballs

Oddballs follows James, a bubble-shaped boy, whose observations on life fuel his comedic rants at everyday annoyances and elevates them to laughably absurd heights. Along with his best friends Max (a talking crocodile) and Echo (a girl who claims to be from the future), James’ ridiculous schemes to question norms often result in disaster.

Premieres October 7th

Spirit Rangers

Inspired by stories from Native American tribes and the majestic landscapes of national parks of America, Spirit Rangers explores the adventure and beauty of nature through the eyes of Kodi, Summer and Eddy Skycedar, Chumash/Cowlitz siblings who share a secret. This trio of kids are “Spirit Rangers” who help protect the land and spirits of the national park that they call home in California Taking on new perspectives as a grizzly bear cub, red-tailed hawk and spunky turtle, the Skycedar kids take on every challenge — from helping a lost thunderbird to waking a sleepy sun — with courage and compassion. Created by Santa Ynez Chumash tribal member and the first California Native American showrunner Karissa Valencia, the fantasy-adventure preschool series celebrates community, nature and the rich heritage of Native American storytelling.

Premieres October 9th

The Cage

A marriage counselor tries to dissuade his warring clients from getting a divorce while juggling his own romantic dilemmas.

Starring :Khaled Ameen, Hussain AlMahdi, Rawan Mahdi

Premieres October 11th

Belascoarán, PI

Place an old desk, sit, smoke and wait? Maybe not… A city like Mexico City needs its own detective. Soon, Belascoarán Shayne will take us to discover what it takes to be an independent detective in Mexico’s 70s.

Starring: Luis Gerardo Méndez

Premieres October 12th

Easy Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition

Life is complicated, but cooking doesn’t have to be! Enter Easy-Bake Battle, a new culinary competition series inspired by Hasbro’s iconic Easy-Bake Oven, featuring skilled and ultra clever home cooks, all with a ton of heart and soul, facing off and using their most ingenious kitchen hacks to prove who can make the easiest, fastest, and most delicious food.

In each fast-faced and hack-packed episode, host Antoni Porowski (Queer Eye) invites three imaginative home cooks into the Easy-Bake Kitchen. Over the course of two rounds, they’ll go head-to-head, racing against the clock in both savory and sweet challenges, each based on relatable food-filled life situations that require them to pull off a fast and clever meal within a designated time, and making it as easy as possible! Cooks will compete for $25,000 in each battle, with the winner moving on for the chance to win up to $100,000!

Premieres October 12th

The Nutty Boy

The Nutty Boy is a series that revolves around the boundless imagination and spontaneity of a ten year old that subverts the reality around him. When our story begins, Nutty’s life has just changed completely: his parents have gotten divorced. Nutty’s mom got a job in a new town, and his dad moved there as well to be close to them. So now, not only is Nutty in a whole new world, but he has two homes as he divides his time between his mom’s and his dad’s houses. Used to the more confined life in a big city, Nutty is now free to roam the streets and explore by himself or with his new awesome posse of friends. Nutty sees the world around him as a springboard for a billion new adventures and pulls us along to see everything through his eyes. As we are faced with all the amazing possibilities that life has to offer, we are inevitably led to question outdated elements of the status quo – thus making Nutty Boy an agent of positive change.

Premieres October 12th

Exception

In the far future, humanity has been driven from Earth and forced to move its population to another galaxy. Members of a scouting team are sent to search for a planet suitable for terraforming. The crew was created through a biological 3D printer, but a system malfunction causes one of the crew members, Lewis, to emerge in a deformed state. As Lewis turns on his fellow crew members Nina, Mack, Patty and Oscar, a countdown to the end of the mission begins in the frightening darkness of the ship.

Premieres October 13th

The Playlist

The Playlist centers around the young Swedish tech entrepreneur, Daniel Ek, and his key partners who revolutionized a whole industry by offering free and legal streamed music around the world. It is a story about how hard convictions, unrelenting will, access and big dreams can help small players challenge the status quo by evolving the way we can all listen to music.

Starring: Edvin Endre, Ulf Stenbert, Gizem Erdogan, Joel Lützow, Christian Hillborg, Janice Kamya Kavander

Premieres October 13th

Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal

Comedian Sue Perkins has been a mostly-good-girl most of her life – she’s stuck to the rules, stuck to the script, worked hard, kept it sensible. Sue’s never even had a cigarette let alone broken the law. And now, well, she’s bored. On a journey that will take her from Mexico to Colombia to Brazil to Bolivia – from the darkest corners of the world’s biggest city to wild expanses of perfect isolation – Sue will learn about Latin American people and their attitude towards authority, love and life by doing things that she never could or would do at home… in adventurous, shockingly legal and sometimes dangerous ways.

Premieres October 13th

Black Butterflies

Low on inspiration for his second book, a gloomy novelist agrees to write a memoir for a dying man — and swiftly becomes part of his bloodstained past.

Starring: Nicolas Duvauchelle, Niels Arestrup, Axel Granberger, Alyzée Costes, Brigitte Catillon

Premieres October 14th

Everything Calls for Salvation

Does ending up under TSO (Compulsory Health Treatment) for seven days mean being crazy? This is what Daniele asks himself. Daniele is a twenty-year-old with a great sensitivity, who after a psychotic crisis wakes up in the dormitory of a psychiatric ward together with five unlikely roommates with whom he thinks he has nothing in common, pressured by doctors who want to rummage in his brain, and looked after by nurses who seem cynical and disinterested. But seven days are long and what at first seemed like a sentence slowly turns into one of the most intense and formative experiences of his life. A dramedy on existential discomfort based on the roots of Italy’s finest bittersweet comedy, reinterpreted in a contemporary key, that becomes a cry for help, heartbreaking but full of hope, from the new generations.

Starring: Federico Cesari

Premieres October 14th

Holy Family

A family hiding a shocking secret starts over in Madrid, where new relationships complicate their plans and the past begins to catch up with them.

Starring: Najwa Nimri, Carla Campra, Iván Pellicer, Alba Flores, Álex García

Premieres October 14th

Take 1

Renowned musicians pull out all the stops to give a song of their choice the greatest live performance they can muster — and all in a single take.

Starring: AKMU, Jung Ji-hoon, Lena Park, MAMAMOO, Sumi Jo, Yim Jae-beum, You Hee-yul

Premieres October 14th

The Queen’s Umbrella

Within the palace exist some troublemaker princes who cause nothing but headaches for the royal family and are about to be turned into proper crown princes. Their mother, Im Hwa Ryeong, is the wife of a great king. But instead of having an aura of elegance and grace, she is a prickly, sensitive, and hot-tempered queen. Once more serene, she changed since people kept pushing her buttons. She is a queen who sometimes abandons her pride and is even known to swear! Every day of her life is full of trials, but she withstands them, all for the sake of her children.

Starring: Kim Hye Soo, Kim Hae Sook, Choi Won Young, Kim Eui Sung, Moon Sang Min

Premieres October 16th

The Green Glove Gang

When their latest heist goes wrong, three older female burglars evade officials by hiding out in a nursing home — where they uncover a sinister secret.

Starring: Magdalena Kuta, Małgorzata Potocka and Anna Romantowska, and Beata Bandurska, Karolina Rzepa, Mirosław Zbrojewicz, Andrzej Grabowski

Premieres October 19th

Notre Dame

The series takes place during the night that Notre-Dame burned. It’s about the destiny of men and women who have their own fire to put out. As the Paris firefighters try to stop the flames from spreading in the Cathedral, the show also follows characters being put through the wringer – they will have to fight each other, love each other, come across each other, hate each other, smile at or help each other – so that, in the end, they may have a chance to start all over again.

Starring: Roschdy Zem, Caroline Proust, Megan Northam, Simon Abkarian, Alice Isaaz, Sandor Funtek, Marie Zabukovec

Premieres October 19

28 Days Haunted

Four adventurous teams of paranormal investigators will be hand-picked and given the chance to participate in the most extreme Paranormal experiment of all time. If any of these teams can last 28 days in a terrifying, haunted location, they’ll gain acclaim and recognition for being a part of the most important advancement in paranormal research in the last several decades.

Premieres October 21st

From Scratch

Inspired by the memoir, From Scratch is a cross-cultural love story that follows Amahle “Amy” Wheeler, an American student studying abroad in Italy, as she meets and falls in love with Lino, a Sicilian chef. Their whirlwind romance faces many unforeseen challenges, including their very different cultural backgrounds; true to real life, it is also infused with lightheartedness and moments of humor that exist alongside the more serious ones. But when Lino is faced with unimaginable health challenges and the couple’s future is threatened, the two families come together to create an extended family unlike any they could have imagined, proving that love crosses all borders.

Starring: Zoe Saldaña, Eugenio Mastrandrea, Danielle Deadwyler, Keith David, Judith Scott, Kellita Smith, Lucia Sardo, Paride Benassai, Roberta Rigano

Premieres October 21st

High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule

Arrested for smuggling cocaine, Michaella McCollum offers a first-hand account of her shocking journey through the illicit world of drug trafficking

Premieres October 21

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities

In Cabinet of Curiosities, acclaimed Academy Award-winning filmmaker and creator, executive producer and co-showrunner Guillermo del Toro has curated a collection of unprecedented and genre-defining stories meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror. From macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque or classically creepy, these eight equally sophisticated and sinister tales (including two original stories by del Toro) are brought to life by a team of writers and directors personally chosen by del Toro.

Starring: F. Murray Abraham, Glynn Turman, Luke Roberts, Rupert Grint, Ismael Cruz Cordova, DJ Qualls, Nia Vardalos, Tenika Davis, Tim Blake Nelson, Elpidia Carrillo, Demetrius Grosse, Sebastian Roché, Essie Davis, Andrew Lincoln, Hannah Galway, Kate Micucci, Martin Starr, Ben Barnes, Crispin Glover, Oriana Leman, Peter Weller, Eric André, Sofia Boutella, Charlyne Yi, Steve Agee, Michael Therrialt, Saad Siddiqui

Premieres October 25th

Daniel Spellbound

In modern day New York City, magic is real – it’s just hidden from the public. But Daniel Spellbound knows just where to find it. Making his living “tracking” hard to find magical objects, Daniel catches the attention of‌ the wrong people when ‌he discovers a ‌rare ‌artifact and suddenly the‌ ‌fate‌ ‌of‌ ‌magical world ‌hangs‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌balance.

Premieres October 27th

Dubai Bling

Habibi, welcome to Dubai! Meet the social circle of 10 millionaires and get a peek into their glamorous lives, full of luxury, fashion and drama!

Premieres October 27th

Romantic Killer

Anzu Hoshino is a “non-heroine type” high school girl who pays no attention to fashion or romance and spends every day playing video games. After the wizard Riri suddenly appears and confiscates Anzu’s three favorite things — video games, chocolate, and cats — she gets pursued by hot guys!

Premieres October 27th

The Bastard Son

Caught between two warring clans, the son of a notorious witch responsible for a deadly massacre tries to find his place in the world — and his powers.

Starring: Jay Lycurgo, Nadia Parkes, Emilien Vekemans, Isobel Jesper Jones, Karen Connell, Paul Ready, David Gyasi, Kerry Fox, Fehinti Balogun, Misia Butler, Liz White, Róisín Murphy

Premieres October 28th

Drink Masters

Twelve of the world’s most innovative mixologists infuse, stir and blend their way through a series of high-stakes cocktail challenges to win a life-changing prize and the title of The Ultimate Drink Master.

Premieres October 28th

I Am a Stalker

Roughly 1.4 million people are stalked every year in the U.S. alone. The results of stalking range from the annoying (persistently receiving loads of email or letters) to the intrusive (being secretly watched or followed) to the most severe (kidnapping and/or murder). From the producers of I Am a Killer, comes the latest spine-chilling series that profiles the most notorious stalkers currently behind bars as they tell us in their own chilling words, how love turned into deadly obsession.

Premieres October 28th

If Only

Emma is a 30-year-old woman who is disappointed with her ten-year marriage to Nando and her family life who feels that her life has lost its luster. Trapped in a routine without any romance or excitement, she realizes that if she could go back in time, she would not accept Nando’s marriage proposal and decides she should divorce him. A couple of days later, while being on her way to see a rare lunar eclipse with her friends, a glitch in time sends her back 10 years earlier, to 2008. Her 30-year-old mind is trapped in her 20-year-old body. Life gives her a chance to reevaluate who she was and who she wants to become, with the distinct advantage of already knowing what the next decade holds for the world.

Starring: Megan Montaner, Miquel Fernández, Michel Noher, Jael Pascual, Eduardo Lloveras, Bore Buika

Premieres October 28th

My Encounter with Evil

A chilling series about how three women, their relatives and friends faced evil in real life; its protagonists give testimony about their experiences of possession, infestation and exorcisms.

Premieres October 28th

