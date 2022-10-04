Director Profile: Martin Scorsese

Scott’s desire to tell people what movies to watch knows no bounds. He’s decided to create a series on here devoted to profiling directors and creating guides to their films. This week’s director is… Martin Scorsese.

Highly recommended: Mean Streets, Italianamerican, Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore, Taxi Driver (top 100), New York, New York, The Last Waltz, Raging Bull (top 100), The King of Comedy, After Hours, The Color of Money, The Last Temptation of Christ, Goodfellas (top 100), Cape Fear, The Age of Innocence, Casino, A Personal Journey with Martin Scorsese Through American Movies (non-film, partially directed by Scorsese), Kundun, Bring Out the Dead, Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, Hugo, The Wolf of Wall Street, Silence, The Irishman

Recommended: What’s a Nice Girl Like You Doing in a Place Like This? (short film), Who’s That Knocking at My Door?, The Big Shave (short film), Boxcar Bertha, American Boy: A Profile of Steven Prince, Life Lessons (segment from New York Stories; I haven’t seen the rest of the film), My Voyage to Italy, No Direction Home: Bob Dylan (non-film), Shine a Light, Shutter Island, George Harrison: Living in a Material World, Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese

Worth a look: Bad (non-film)

Next week’s director is… John Ford!

