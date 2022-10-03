Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 16

Group 14 Results!



Spoiler 70.00% Celeste Beyond The Heart 65.00% Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna ~ The Golden Country Battle!! 65.00% Kunai Artificial Desert 60.00% Sackboy: A Big Adventure Stutter Rut 60.00% Hades The Unseen Ones [Darren Korb, Masahiro Aoki, Daisuke Kurosawa] 50.00% Trails of Cold Steel III Lift-Off! 45.00% The Journey Down: Chapter Three Soul of the City 45.00% Tekken 7 Infinite Azure – Round 1 (Moonsiders 1st) 45.00% Mega Man X Legacy Collection Rainy Turtloid 40.00% beatmania IIDX 26 Rootage ROCK女 feat. 大山愛未, Ken [Y&Co.] 40.00% Genshin Impact The Realm Within 35.00% Warframe [Fortuna] We All Lift Together [Keith Power] 35.00% So Let Us Melt So Let Us Melt 30.00% Pokémon Sword and Shield: The Isle of Armor Avery’s Theme 30.00% Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Dark Blue 25.00% Pit People Flamingo Cartel 20.00% DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY NT Massive Explosion -arrange- [Shiva] [Takeharu Ishimoto] 20.00% Snipperclips Retro Reboot A 20.00% Absolver Dancing on Cenotaphs 20.00% Hollow Knight Nosk 15.00% Fire Emblem: Three Houses The Leader’s Path 15.00% Genshin Impact Twilight Serenity (Genshin Impact Main Theme Var.) [Yu-Peng Chen] 10.00% Team Sonic Racing Team Ultimate: Chao [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 16 will be active until Tuesday October 4th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 15 will be active until 10:00PM Sunday; vote here. Group 17 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 16 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like :

(41-50) Group 41 Group 42 Group 43 Group 44 Group 45 Group 46 Group 47 Group 48 Group 49 Group 50 [collapse]

(51-60) Group 51 Group 52 Group 53 Group 54 Group 55 Group 56 Group 57 Group 58 Group 59 Group 60 [collapse]

(61-70) Group 61 Group 62 Group 63 Group 64 Group 65 Group 66 Group 67 Group 68 Group 69 Group 70 [collapse]

(71-80) Group 71 Group 72 Group 73 Group 74 Group 75 Group 76 Group 77 Group 78 Group 79 Group 80 [collapse]

(81-90) Group 81 Group 82 Group 83 Group 84 Group 85 Group 86 Group 87 Group 88 Group 89 Group 90 [collapse]

(91-100) Group 91 Group 92 Group 93 Group 94 Group 95 Group 96 Group 97 Group 98 Group 99 Group 100 [collapse]

(101-110) Group 101 Group 102 Group 103 Group 104 Group 105 Group 106 Group 107 Group 108 Group 109 Group 110 [collapse]

(111-120) Group 111 Group 112 Group 113 Group 114 Group 115 Group 116 Group 117 Group 118 Group 119 Group 120 [collapse]

(121-123) Group 121 Group 122 Group 123 [collapse]

