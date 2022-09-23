Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 10

Group 8 Results!



Spoiler 61.90% A3! DEFRAGMENTATION [Gesshoku Kaigi; Singer: Satoshi Hino] 52.38% Sonic Mania Sunshine Cassette (Save Select) 52.38% STAR OCEAN:anamnesis Battle 7 [Motoi Sakuraba] 38.10% Tangledeep Mirai the Heroine 38.10% The Messenger The Frozen Dark (Glacial Peak) 38.10% Gris In Your Hands 33.33% A3! oneXone [R・O・N; Singers: Autumn Troupe] 33.33% Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales Thronebreaker (Main Theme) 33.33% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Bringer of Chaos 33.33% Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Eevee! Poké Ball Plus 33.33% Nancy Drew: Midnight in Salem Aftermath 28.57% West of Loathing Draw! 28.57% World of Horror Seaside Mystery 28.57% Fire Emblem Heroes Climb the Sky 28.57% Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling MECHA BEE DESTROYER BLASTLORD 28.57% A3! Träumerei to Kuhaku [sasakure.UK; Singer: Junta Terashima] 23.81% Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise Calamity Point (Targa Fight) 23.81% Kingdom Hearts III Zero Hour (The Rescue) 19.05% Cadence of Hyrule Cave (Combat) 19.05% Deliver Us the Moon Weightless 19.05% Detroit: Become Human Now [Nima Fakhrara, Strings: Navid Jejazi] 19.05% Everything Glowing Grid 19.05% The Missing: J J Macfield and the Island of Memories Her Song [Yuji Takenouchi] 14.29% Paratopic Main Theme [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 10 will be active until Monday September 26th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 9 will be active until 10:00PM Sunday; vote here. Group 11 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 10 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like :

(31-40) Group 31 Group 32 Group 33 Group 34 Group 35 Group 36 Group 37 Group 38 Group 39 Group 40 [collapse]

(41-50) Group 41 Group 42 Group 43 Group 44 Group 45 Group 46 Group 47 Group 48 Group 49 Group 50 [collapse]

(51-60) Group 51 Group 52 Group 53 Group 54 Group 55 Group 56 Group 57 Group 58 Group 59 Group 60 [collapse]

(61-70) Group 61 Group 62 Group 63 Group 64 Group 65 Group 66 Group 67 Group 68 Group 69 Group 70 [collapse]

(71-80) Group 71 Group 72 Group 73 Group 74 Group 75 Group 76 Group 77 Group 78 Group 79 Group 80 [collapse]

(81-90) Group 81 Group 82 Group 83 Group 84 Group 85 Group 86 Group 87 Group 88 Group 89 Group 90 [collapse]

(91-100) Group 91 Group 92 Group 93 Group 94 Group 95 Group 96 Group 97 Group 98 Group 99 Group 100 [collapse]

(101-110) Group 101 Group 102 Group 103 Group 104 Group 105 Group 106 Group 107 Group 108 Group 109 Group 110 [collapse]

(111-120) Group 111 Group 112 Group 113 Group 114 Group 115 Group 116 Group 117 Group 118 Group 119 Group 120 [collapse]

(121-123) Group 121 Group 122 Group 123 [collapse]

Again, voting for group 10 is open until Monday September 26th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...