Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 9

Spoiler 52.38% 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (VALINE)- [Yoshimi Kudo] 42.86% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE On Our Way [Arr. Shotaro Shima] 42.86% 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Good Times 38.10% Sonic Mania Hydrocity Zone Act 2 – Sonic Mania 38.10% Outer Wilds Final Voyage 38.10% Creaks Bridges 38.10% Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Sol Squadron 38.10% DJMax Respect Mulch 33.33% Paper Mario: The Origami King The Western Ends 33.33% The Gardens Between The Storm 28.57% Trails of Cold Steel III Briefing Time 28.57% Afterparty The Abyss 23.81% Quarantine Circular Examination 23.81% Cadence of Hyrule Crypt (Combat) 23.81% Horizon: Zero Dawn The World And All Its Lessons 23.81% Umurangi Generation Beat the Police 23.81% Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair Hazard Hanger Hung 19.05% Return of The Obra Dinn Soldiers of the Sea 19.05% Soul Calibur VI Doomsday 14.29% The Gardens Between Main Theme 9.52% Trails of Cold Steel III Dark Clouds 9.52% Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan A Conversation with Death [Khemmis] 4.76% YIIK: A Postmodern RPG Puzzle Pieces 4.76% Neverending Nightmares Death Wail [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 9 will be active until Sunday September 25th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 8 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 10 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 9 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like :

(31-40) Group 31 Group 32 Group 33 Group 34 Group 35 Group 36 Group 37 Group 38 Group 39 Group 40 [collapse]

(121-123) Group 121 Group 122 Group 123 [collapse]

Again, voting for group 9 is open until Sunday September 25th at 10:00PM Pacific

