Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 8

Group 6 Results!



Spoiler 78.95% Cuphead High Sea Hi-Jinx 68.42% Cars 3: Driven to Win Track 53 63.16% Part Time UFO Treasure Island – Boss 57.89% Pyre The Blackwagon 47.37% Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Dungeon – Geofront 4 47.37% Minit Sharp Business 42.11% Fe Floden 42.11% Blazing Chrome Secret Base 42.11% Afterparty Mall Easter Bunny 42.11% The Gardens Between Between Friends 36.84% No Straight Roads DK West Encounter 1 (French) [Az Samad, Clyde Rabatel & Donald Reignoux] 36.84% Mutazione Title Theme 36.84% Tooth and Tail Who Becomes the Meat 36.84% Pokémon Duel Main Menu 31.58% Project SEKAI: Colorful Stage! Nostalogic [yuukiss- MORE MORE JUMP! Cover] SEPT 2020 31.58% 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim LONER [Azusa Chiba] 31.58% Tooth and Tail Hopper (Flagbearer of the Commonfolk) 26.32% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Our Eternal Land (Indol – Day) 26.32% Command and Conquer Remastered Big Foot (Tiberian Sons) 21.05% Genshin Impact A New Day with Hope 21.05% Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight Will Power- Shacho Remix [Shoji Meguro] 15.79% Fire Emblem: Three Houses Song of the Nabateans (English) 10.53% Subnautica: Below Zero Crystal Caves 10.53% ARMS Vs. Hedlok (Party Match) [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 8 will be active until Thursday September 22nd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 7 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 9 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 8 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like :

(31-40) Group 31 Group 32 Group 33 Group 34 Group 35 Group 36 Group 37 Group 38 Group 39 Group 40 [collapse]

(41-50) Group 41 Group 42 Group 43 Group 44 Group 45 Group 46 Group 47 Group 48 Group 49 Group 50 [collapse]

(51-60) Group 51 Group 52 Group 53 Group 54 Group 55 Group 56 Group 57 Group 58 Group 59 Group 60 [collapse]

(61-70) Group 61 Group 62 Group 63 Group 64 Group 65 Group 66 Group 67 Group 68 Group 69 Group 70 [collapse]

(71-80) Group 71 Group 72 Group 73 Group 74 Group 75 Group 76 Group 77 Group 78 Group 79 Group 80 [collapse]

(81-90) Group 81 Group 82 Group 83 Group 84 Group 85 Group 86 Group 87 Group 88 Group 89 Group 90 [collapse]

(91-100) Group 91 Group 92 Group 93 Group 94 Group 95 Group 96 Group 97 Group 98 Group 99 Group 100 [collapse]

(101-110) Group 101 Group 102 Group 103 Group 104 Group 105 Group 106 Group 107 Group 108 Group 109 Group 110 [collapse]

(111-120) Group 111 Group 112 Group 113 Group 114 Group 115 Group 116 Group 117 Group 118 Group 119 Group 120 [collapse]

(121-123) Group 121 Group 122 Group 123 [collapse]

Again, voting for group 8 is open until Thursday September 22nd at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...