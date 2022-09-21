AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming: Yig Snake Granddaddy, Part 38

The Nohestan

Excerpts from the notes of Bastian Updelver…

We could tell we were finally catching up to the nohestan–not long after we broke camp for the morning, we came across another pile of droppings, this time less than a day old. A little while later, we found a half-eaten dinosaur, shaped like a sausage and covered with digestive juices. Hazel recalled hearing that snakes sometimes regurgitate their food if they feel threatened after eating. I shudder to think what it would take to make a 40-foot-long venomous snake feel threatened. Minty said the snake headed northwest, and only within the last few hours. Anton also noticed some serpent-folk tracks around the area, which did not bode well. We had to find and kill the nohestan before Gehir’s followers could capture it to use in their ritual to resurrect Yig!

We set off following the trail and after a while, we started hearing a sound like a giant sheep somewhere up ahead of us. There were nohestan signs all around us now, though none of us caught sight of the beast itself. Eventually, we came upon a large clearing in the forest, where we finally found what was making that sound. Chained to three large trees was a panicked lambeosaurus (a herbivore) that was clearly in a panic. About 30 feet up the tree, the serpentfolk had erected large wooden platforms, and strung a humungous net between them. They were using the lambeosaur as bait for the nohestan!

There were two serpentfolk on each platform, and they had the high ground. I evened the playing field a little by giving Minty a potion I’d been working on that gave her the ability to fly, and Leah jumped on that flying broom she’d found in Dylath-Leen and started blasting from above as well. The rest of us stayed low, and I took cover underneath the serpentfolks’ platforms as best I could, occasionally popping out to lob my acid vials up over the serpentfolk above me. Hazel summoned that giant spectral hand of hers and kept trying to shove the serpentfolk over the edge, but those snakes were stronger than they looked and mostly managed to hold their ground. Ku kept everyone protected from the serpentfolks vile poisons with an Aura of Purity, while Anton shot his crossbow at the serpentfolk.

In the middle of all this, with serpentfolk arrows flying at us from all directions, the nohestan finally made its appearance. Lured in by the sound of the lambeosaur’s screams, the giant bronze snake suddenly slithered out from the forest and struck at the chained dinosaur with it’s venomous fangs. The serpentfolk released their net and managed to get the nohestan tied up, along with the unfortunate lambeosaur. My first thought was to free the bronze snake, but Anton reminded me that we’d need to kill it anyway, to prevent Gehir’s ritual–better to keep it tied up as long as possible, while we dealt with the serpentfolk, who were putting up a bit more of a fight than I had expected.

Leah and Minty made attractive targets, flying in the air on a level with the serpentfolk. However, Leah managed to get into one of their heads with a Dominate Person spell and forced him to turn his arrows on his friends. That took some of the heat off, but it was about this time that the noestan finally wriggled its way out of the net. I had come out of hiding to fire an Acid Arrow at the serpentfolk up above, and the nohestan caught me up in its tail and started to crush me. Luckily, I had another new concoction ready–I gulped it down and turned into a gaseous cloud, allowing me to slip right out of the snake’s coils. Can’t do much as else when you’re a cloud of gas, though, and the flying potion I’d given Minty wore off around then, too. Hazel was able to break Minty’s fall with a spell of her own. Since Minty was now on the ground, she turned her attention to holding off the nohestan, while the rest of us focused on killing the remaining serpentfolk.

It wasn’t easy, and I’m sure we all had a hand in it at some point, but Minty’s axe finally managed to fell the beast. With the nohestan dead, we quickly dispatched the last of the serpentfolk. Then we had to figure out what to do with the bronze snake’s body. We suspected Gehir could still bring it back somehow and complete his ritual. While I set about patching up some wounds, Ku settled down to Commune with Bastet. She learned that we’d need to fully destroy the body, and that burning to ash should do the trick. We dismantled the serpentfolk’s platforms and used the wood to build an extremely large pyre, then watched as the nohestan’s body was engulfed in the flames…

[collapse]