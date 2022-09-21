Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Sept. 21

Here are today’s contestants:

Martha, a retired CPA, still has the encyclopedia set she won on Jeopardy! 50 years ago;

Christopher, a sports journalist, is into roller derby; and

Emmett, a freelance writer, lived like a nomad. Emmett is a three-day champ with winnings of $72,600.

Jeopardy!

LAKES & RIVERS // IF IT QUACKS LIKE A DOC // SHOES! // CROSSWORD CLUES “J” // GREAT AMERICAN PAIRS // BUDWEISER & SPORTS

DD1 (video) – $800 – LAKES & RIVERS – The pre-Incan Uros people still inhabit floating islands high in the Andes in this lake (Martha added $1,000 on a true DD.)

Scores going into DJ: Emmett $2,400, Christopher $6,800, Martha $5,600.

Double Jeopardy!

EMPERORS // 2 BOOKS IN 1 // PEOPLE & PLACES // BELIEF SYSTEMS // MODERN WESTERNS // 4 CONSONANTS IN A ROW

DD2 – $1,200 – 4 CONSONANTS IN A ROW – A ceremony signaling new construction, or an adjective describing anything revolutionary (Martha added $3,000 to her total of $11,600 vs. $12,400 for Christopher.)

DD3 – $1,200 – EMPERORS – 14th century African emperor Musa I is best remembered for the splendor & wealth exhibited during his 1324 pilgrimage to here (Emmett doubled up to $20,000 vs. $14,600 for Martha and $10,800 for Christopher.)

Emmett had come from behind in FJ to win all three times previously, but thanks to a double-up on DD3, this time he showed the way into FJ at $22,000 vs. $15,400 for Martha and $10,800 for Christopher.

Final Jeopardy!

FAMOUS NAMES – Perhaps the most famous picture of him was taken in New Jersey in 1951 as he was annoyed by paparazzi on his 72nd birthday

Only Martha was correct on FJ, doubling up to win with $30,800. Note that she also banked $40 from her appearance with Art Fleming in the 70s.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: For a top-row clue, no one knew the activity of acknowledging benefits, or a day set aside for that activity, is Thanksgiving.

This day in shilling: There was an entire category of clues related to Budweiser.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Titicaca? DD2 – What is groundbreaking? DD3 – What is Mecca? FJ – Who was Einstein?

