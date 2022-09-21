Dating, Relationships, and Sex: On Again, Off Again (09/21/2022)

A staple of literature and culture through the millennia, but have you ever actually lived through it (or are still)? Somehow, it just kept not working out, but the connection also steadfastly refused to be permanently severed?

As always, anything related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...