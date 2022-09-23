The Weekly Shuffle Thread is WIDE Awake!

Hello everybody, and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread, your favorite place to show off your shuffles! I hope everyone here is wide eyed and bushy-tailed today, because we have a massive theme in store for y’all… and that’s because our very special word of the day is WIDE!

Share your favorite songs featuring the word “Wide” in the titles of them! But if you’ve searched far and wide and still came up empty-handed, don’t feel left out of the fun! You can post any playlist that you’ve been listening to on shuffle this past week! Happy shuffling, and I’ll see you all next time!

