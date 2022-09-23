Horror Movie Recommendations 2022

October is approaching and every year, I like to post this thread to help those planning their horror movie list for the 31 Days of Halloween. The Avocado has such a diverse and eclectic taste in cinema and I appreciate your movie recommendations. Lets share some of our favorite horror movies/thrillers to help get ready for All Hallows Eve. Your list can be short or long…above all, lets have some fun!

This year, please let us know where we can find the movie/its availability to watch ( physical media, streaming app, Prime, Hulu, etc.)

