The Weekly Music Thread: Guilty as Charged

Let’s discuss any and all music here. You’ve got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Do you have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt was inspired by a post from apples:

Guilty Pleasures

Are there any songs, albums or artists you enjoy that you also happen to consider “guilty pleasures”? We’ve discussed the skeletons in our musical closets before, though is there any music you still enjoy that you’d also rather keep on the down low? And if you’ve long since come to embrace all of your musical preferences, is there anything you used to only listen to or turn up in secret only?

These days I fully own all of my musical likes and dislikes, though back in high school it was a different story. I listened to mostly what would be considered either punk, alternative or weird. Most rap was too “sexist”. And pop, R&B and dance music were strictly for preppies and jocks.

Until one fateful night at a high school dance.

After ironically dancing with friends to “Cotton Eye Joe” and the “Macarena” (which we were “lucky” enough to get in Canada an entire year earlier than most everyone else, thanks to a Canadian band called Los Del Mar ) the DJ put on the dance remix of “Total Eclipse of the Heart” by Nicki French (probably taken from the MuchMusic Dance Mix ’95 CD) and next thing I knew I was OUT ON THE DANCE FLOOR. BY MYSELF. And it felt SO GOOD!

I was on my way. My heart, mind and musical horizons grew three sizes that night – though it would take me at least a few more years to admit that, in spite of derisively calling them “Alice in Jam”, I actually liked a couple of Stone Temple Pilots songs.

Another banger from that Dance Mix 95 CD. Most people seem to associate this with an SNL movie I’ve never seen, though for me it was a little show called My So-Called Life that first put it on my radar. Still unironically love it today.

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...