The Weekly Music Thread Is GOOD!

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt: What good music have you discovered (or rediscovered) lately? Whether it’s new music, new-to-you music, or an old favorite you’re becoming reacquainted with, let us know down below!

Kind of a lazy prompt this week I know, but things got a bit hectic around here so I couldn’t put in the time or effort for the other discussion ideas I have in the “to do” pile. And it also gives me an excuse to devote a header to Momma, a band out of Los Angeles keeping the dream of the nineties alive! The Avocado’s very own Glyph brought them to my attention last week, and I’ve been hooked ever since. And their most recent album Household Name is great! Basically, if you love nineties indie rock/alternative music and want to hear something new in that vein, there’s a good chance Momma will be right in your wheelhouse.

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

