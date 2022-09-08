30 Day Cooking Challenge Day 8: Those Magical Eggs

For the month of September, we’re going to be focusing on the world of cooking and that means going through a lot of very different elements of it. The prompts this month were worked on by Mr. Ixolite and myself!

The challenge is underway and today we want to kick things off by talking about eggs! There’s so many things you can do with them just as they are never mind all the meals that they can be a part of or a baseline ingredient for. So today, we want to know what kind of egg you like, style, what they go with, and so forth!

Bonus question: What’s the verdict on ketchup and eggs?

