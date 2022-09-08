Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8TH, 2022:

Epic Adventures With Bertie Gregory Series Premiere (Disney+)

Growing Up Series Premiere (Disney+)

Last Light (Peacock)

Pinocchio (Disney+)

Renovation Impossible Series Premiere (HGTV)

The Good Fight Season Premiere (Paramount+)

Wedding Season (Hulu)

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9TH, 2022:

Central Park Season Three Premiere (Apple TV+)

Cobra Kai Season Five Premiere (Netflix)

College Bowl (NBC)

Gutsy (Apple TV+)

Narco-Saints Series Premiere (Netflix)

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10TH, 2022:

Just Add Love (Great American Family)

2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards (FXX)

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11TH, 2022:

American Gigolo Series Premiere (Showtime)

Football Night In America (NBC)

Monarch Series Premiere (Fox)

The Serpent Queen Series Premiere (Starz)

Sunday Night Football (NBC)

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 12TH, 2022:

Ada Twist, Scientist Season Three Premiere (Netflix)

Dr. Phil Season Twenty One Premiere (Syndicated)

Emmy Awards (NBC)

Independent Lens: Hazing (PBS)

Monday Night Football Season Premiere (ABC/ESPN)

The Jennifer Hudson Show Series Premiere (Syndicated)

The Sherri Shepard Show Series Premiere (Syndicated)

War Of The Worlds Season Three Premiere (Epix)

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13TH, 2022:

Becoming Iconic: Jonathan Baker (Fandor)

Facing Suicide (PBS)

Jo Koy: Live At The Los Angeles Forum (Netflix)

M*A*S*H: When Television Changed Forever (Reelz)

The Alligator (MHz Choice)

The Come Up Series Premiere (Freeform)

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14TH, 2022:

Hell Of A Cruise (Peacock)Sins Of Our Mother (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale Season Premiere (Hulu)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...