30 Day Cooking Challenge Day 22: Restaurants

For the month of September, we’re going to be focusing on the world of cooking and that means going through a lot of very different elements of it. The prompts this month were worked on by Mr. Ixolite and myself!

The challenge is underway and today we want to kick things off today by talking about restaurants! What’s your favorite place to go to? Is it a local place or a chain restaurant and why?

Bonus question: What’s the worst thing you’ve had to deal with in a restaurant?

Extra question: What’s your go-to meal to test a restaurant to see if they can manage at least that dish right?

