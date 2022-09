Hello friends, Dave here, your new WPT host. This one is going to be brief because (at the time of writing) I am learning WordPress as I go and am struck down with covid. Today’s header image is from Zion National Park, a place I learned about from Fallout: New Vegas and is now both my Xbox background and firmly on my bucket list. Please don’t threaten or wish harm on anyone, grab a mod if things get tense at avocadomods@gmail.com, and have fun posting!

