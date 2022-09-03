30 Day Cooking Challenge Day 3: Saturday Morning Cereal

For the month of September, we’re going to be focusing on the world of cooking and that means going through a lot of very different elements of it. The prompts this month were worked on by Mr. Ixolite and myself!

The challenge is underway and today we want to kick things off by talking about the joys of some Saturday morning cartoons and cereal. Some of us will have cereals throughout adulthood, and some will even stick to the things we liked from childhood. What’s your favorite cereal?

Bonus Question: What cereal did you always want to try as a kid but weren’t allowed to?

Extra Bonus: What cereal did you love as a kid but just doesn’t taste right as an adult or with changes made to it over the years?

