Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (August 31, 2022)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! I’m very excited today because yama’s second album, Versus the night, is here! I’ve been a big fan of yama ever since I saw their performance on The First Take, and every song they’ve released since then has become an instant favorite for me. This album features one of my favorite singles, “The world is supposed to be beautiful”, and the new songs I’ve heard so far are just as good! As a bonus, yama’s music videos are always incredible, so I highly recommend watching them. For today, here’s a sample of every song on the new album (there’s also a playlist with full songs):

And a new music video that was released this morning with the whole band:

I love the energy in this video, a great surprise to wake up to! I’m really looking forward to listening to this new album constantly for the next month (at least). This year yama has been a very reliable source of joy and hope for me, and I’m thrilled to see them releasing new music and being heard by even more people. <3 Thanks for the music, yama!

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

