Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (June 29, 2022)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! New single and music video from yama! Music and lyrics are by TOOBOE, who I’m not super familiar with, but I’ll for sure be checking them out now because this song is great.

Just for fun, here’s one of my favorite yama songs (that I haven’t shared here already). Music and lyrics by ACIDMAN. As a bonus, the video is great. Check it out!

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

