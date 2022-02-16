Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (February 16, 2022)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! I’ve been listening to a lot of yama lately because all of the music algorithms kept suggesting that I should. And hey, turns out the machines were right. I’m really loving the album released last year, the meaning of life, and (as always) The First Take performances are inspiring. Based on my quick research this morning, I suspect that some of you may be familiar with yama already if you’re watching Ranking of Kings (the ending theme is yama). If you’re looking for something new to listen to today, check out yama!

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

