The Sandman Day Thread (08/31)

The Sandman made his debut in Amazing Spider-Man #4.
He is one of Spider-Man’s oldest villains and would join the Sinister Six and the Frightful Four to challenge the Wall-Crawler and the Fantastic Four.
Eventually, he would become a superhero and find a place among Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, The Avengers. Flipping between good guy and bad guy, he has had more heel and face turns than WWE’s The Big Show.
Here’s a short video about his origin.
Did You Know – Sandman’s greatest nemesis is water? When wet, his form becomes soggy and unable to manipulate. It’s ironic because he and Hydro-Man once joined together to become an unstoppable monster called the Mud Thing.
