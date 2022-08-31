Van Halen Song Tournament Quarter-Finals

Time to see which songs made it!

Round 2 Results

Match 1: “Panama” (58) vs. “(Oh) Pretty Woman” (4)

Match 2: “Runnin’ with the Devil” (52) vs. “D.O.A.” (7)

Match 3: “Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love” (38) vs. “Eruption” (17)

Match 4: “Everybody Wants Some!!” (42) vs. “Romeo Delight” (7)

Match 5: “Jump” (47) vs. “Ice Cream Man” (10)

Match 6: “Jamie’s Cryin'” (37) vs. “Why Can’t This Be Love” (20)

Match 7: “Hot for Teacher” (45) vs. “Dreams” (11)

Match 8: “Dance the Night Away” (40) vs. “Hang ’em High” (10)

Some sweet stats:

Song with least votes to progress to the next round – “Jamie’s Cryin'” (37) against “Why Can’t This Be Love” (20), also the song with the most votes to be eliminated.

Biggest beatdown – “Panama” (58) beat “(Oh) Pretty Woman” (4) by a whopping 54 votes.

Voting end 2 September, 10 PM EDT

