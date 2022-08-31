Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Jealousy (08/31/2022)

You come home with a friend you’ve invited for dinner. Kitty comes to greet the two of you, and after a quick pat from you, she proceeds to let herself be showered with scritches and treats and attention from your friend all evening. You are not okay with this. You feel betrayed!

Wait, this isn’t the pet thread. Oh well, such is life, we shall adapt. What are your experiences with jealousy? Are you the jealous type? Have you ever been with somebody who gets jealous? What’s your threshold to how much jealousy is acceptable, if any? Or any other tidbit related to the topic.

As always, anything related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

