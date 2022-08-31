the brotherman bill night thread

The Brothermanbill is a brother

Living at the top of the hill

Dle-da-da-da-da-da-da

The Brothermanbill is a brother

With a Brothermanbill skill

Dle-da-da-da-da-da-da

The Brothermanbill got a bottle

A Brothermanbill chill pills

De-da-da-da-da-da-da

The Brothermanbill put the TerribleTim

At the top of the bill

Dle-da-da-da-da-da-da

Brothermanbill

Brothermanbill

Brothermanbill

Dle-da-da-da-da-da-da

The Brothermanbill

Brothermanbill

Brothermanbill

Dle-da-da-da-da-da-da

Da-da-da-da-da

Da-da-da-da-da-da

Da-da-da-da-da-da

Da-da-da-da-da

Da-da-da-da-da-da

Da-da-da-da-da-da

Brothermanbill from off the show

You know the room is guaranteed to be filled

Dle-da-da-da-da-da-da

So many people in the audience

I hope none of you people get killed

Dle-da-da-da-da-da-da

The Brothermanbill makes other producers look

Like they’re *edited word*

De-da-da-da-da-da

The Brothermanbill makes so much paper

His face should be on a bill

De-da-da-da-da-da

Brothermanbill

Brothermanbill

Brothermanbill

Dle-da-da-da-da-da-da

The Brothermanbill

Brothermanbill

Brothermanbill

Dle-da-da-da-da-da-da

Da-da-da-da-da

De-da-da-da-da-da

De-da-da-da-da-da

De-da-da-da-da

De-da-da-da-da-da-da

De-da-da-da-da-da-da

Brothermanbill got the grills

And stole them from the landfillbill

Dle-da-da-da-da-da-da

Brothermanbill never will know grill

Other man bill ills

De-da-da-da-da-da-da

Brothermanbill breaks it down like an anvil

Brothermanbill will

De-da-da-da-da-da-da

The Brothermanbill production get you higher

Than an alcohol still

De-da-da-da-da-da

Brothermanbill

Brothermanbill

Brothermanbill

Dle-da-da-da-da-da-da

The Brothermanbill

Brothermanbill

Brothermanbill

Dle-da-da-da-da-da-da

Da-da-da-da-da

De-da-da-da-da-da

De-da-da-da-da-da

De-da-da-da-da

De-da-da-da-da-da

De-da-da-da-da-da

The Brothermanbill is a brother

Living at the top of the hill

Dle-da-da-da-da-da-da

The Brothermanbill is a brother

With a Brothermanbill skill

Dle-da-da-da-da-da-da

The Brothermanbill got a bottle

A Brothermanbill chill pills

De-da-da-da-da-da-da

The Brothermanbill put the TerribleTim

At the top of the bill

Dle-da-da-da-da-da-da

Brothermanbill

Brothermanbill

Brothermanbill

Dle-da-da-da-da-da-da

The Brothermanbill

Brothermanbill

Brothermanbill

Dle-da-da-da-da-da-da

Da-da-da-da-da

Da-da-da-da-da-da

Da-da-da-da-da-da

Da-da-da-da-da

Da-da-da-da-da-da

Da-da-da-da-da-da

Translate to English

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...