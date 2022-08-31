the brotherman bill night thread

The Brothermanbill is a brother
Living at the top of the hill
Dle-da-da-da-da-da-da
The Brothermanbill is a brother
With a Brothermanbill skill
Dle-da-da-da-da-da-da
The Brothermanbill got a bottle
A Brothermanbill chill pills
De-da-da-da-da-da-da
The Brothermanbill put the TerribleTim
At the top of the bill
Dle-da-da-da-da-da-da
Brothermanbill
Brothermanbill
Brothermanbill
Dle-da-da-da-da-da-da
The Brothermanbill
Brothermanbill
Brothermanbill
Dle-da-da-da-da-da-da
Da-da-da-da-da
Da-da-da-da-da-da
Da-da-da-da-da-da
Da-da-da-da-da
Da-da-da-da-da-da
Da-da-da-da-da-da
Brothermanbill from off the show
You know the room is guaranteed to be filled
Dle-da-da-da-da-da-da
So many people in the audience
I hope none of you people get killed
Dle-da-da-da-da-da-da
The Brothermanbill makes other producers look
Like they’re *edited word*
De-da-da-da-da-da
The Brothermanbill makes so much paper
His face should be on a bill
De-da-da-da-da-da
Brothermanbill
Brothermanbill
Brothermanbill
Dle-da-da-da-da-da-da
The Brothermanbill
Brothermanbill
Brothermanbill
Dle-da-da-da-da-da-da
Da-da-da-da-da
De-da-da-da-da-da
De-da-da-da-da-da
De-da-da-da-da
De-da-da-da-da-da-da
De-da-da-da-da-da-da
Brothermanbill got the grills
And stole them from the landfillbill
Dle-da-da-da-da-da-da
Brothermanbill never will know grill
Other man bill ills
De-da-da-da-da-da-da
Brothermanbill breaks it down like an anvil
Brothermanbill will
De-da-da-da-da-da-da
The Brothermanbill production get you higher
Than an alcohol still
De-da-da-da-da-da
Brothermanbill
Brothermanbill
Brothermanbill
Dle-da-da-da-da-da-da
The Brothermanbill
Brothermanbill
Brothermanbill
Dle-da-da-da-da-da-da
Da-da-da-da-da
De-da-da-da-da-da
De-da-da-da-da-da
De-da-da-da-da
De-da-da-da-da-da
De-da-da-da-da-da
