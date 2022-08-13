Weekend Reading

Here are some of the threads you may have missed this week!
ARTICLES & REVIEWS
Comic Book Review – The Swamp Thing Volume 1 – Becoming (2021)
Futurama, Season Seven, Episode One, “The Silence of the Clamps”
Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase Four Re-Watch. What If…? Part Three
Public Domain Theater: The Adventures of Prince Achmed (& “Aladdin and His Wonderful Lamp”)
WTF ASIA 225: Lobster Cop (2018)
MISCELLANEOUS
Ad Space – M&Ms: What Is It About the Green Ones?
Avocado Book Club – Flatland – A Romance in Many Dimensions
Avocado Music Club #170: The Once – Row Upon Row Of the People They Know
Color Outside the Lines: Food!
I Am Groot Disney+ Shorts Discussion
Job Rants Thread – 8/12/2022 – Still At It
Musicals Thread (Dream Season)
The Thursday Women+ Thread’s Boots Are Made for Walking
TOURNAMENTS