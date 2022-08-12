Job Rants Thread – 8/12/2022 – Still At It

Hey, all; Happy and Healthy Friday –

I hate to sound like a broken record, but I really don’t have much to talk about lately beyond feeling well and truly wiped. My place-of-work is at that weird crossroads where, despite ostensibly being a functioning workspace, we’re forced to find new and creative ways to hide the ever-growing cliff face of cardboard boxes from the office supplies we’re still getting and/or setting up. I used to be angry that, under this new contract, I lost my personal office; but, after seeing the forest’s-worth of broken-down boxes in there, now, I don’t think I’d have been able to work in there even if that wasn’t the case.

And the mail; my God, the mail. I spent the last two hours of my day yesterday simply opening envelopes; the contents of which, I’m fairly certain could stop a bullet if I them in front of me. And, when I was done opening all of it? Guess who rang us from downstairs? Yes, the mailman! With ever so many more wonderful presents to open! And the best part? Almost none of what I’ve done, this week fits within the parameters of my actual position or job title, at all. Seniority has its’ perks, when they trust you to keep everything running, but it also has its’ downsides for the exact same reason.

Tl;dr: Week was boring, busy, and sucked. Hope yours was better.

Ase ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and great weekend. And remember: If you find that you have nothing to do at work, at least try to look busy, lest they find something for you to do.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...