On an Island with the Weekly Shuffle Thread!

Hello everybody, and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread, your favorite place to show off your shuffles! When the summer months roll around, one can’t help but dream about relaxing in the sun on a beautiful Island somewhere… but here in the Shuffle Thread, you can visit an island of music instead!

Share your favorite songs featuring the word “Island” in the title of it! But if your shuffle looks deserted, don’t be an island all to yourself! You can post any playlist that you’ve been listening to on shuffle this past week! Happy shuffling, and I’ll see you all next time!

